Alberta's Bill 42 would restrict data centres of 10 megawatts or more from being built within 600 metres of homes or on high-quality farmland, while making the Alberta Utilities Commission the regulator.

Alberta is proposing new limits on where large data centres can be built, including a 600-metre minimum distance from homes and a ban on high-quality farmland and irrigated land.

Bill 42 Limits Large Data Centre Locations

The rules are part of Bill 42, the Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, tabled Wednesday. The province says the bill responds to Albertans' concerns about data centres. Data centres that draw 10 megawatts (MW) or more would be restricted under the bill. The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) would become the regulator for all centres 10 MW or larger, holding them to the same noise and light standards as power plants.

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Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said feedback from Albertans informed the policies.

"Over the last several months, we've heard from Albertans and municipalities that they still have questions and they still have concerns," Glubish said at a news conference Wednesday. "The changes we are proposing today, if adopted, will ensure that Alberta has the highest standards in all of North America for what responsible development looks like," he said.

Glubish said large data centres would also be prohibited on irrigated land because of its importance to the province and the significant investment needed to bring water there. About 14 million acres of Class 1 and 2 agricultural land would be protected. The province said about 30 per cent of current data centre proposals would likely be affected by the changes. Alberta reports 70 data centres are currently working with its concierge program.

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Projects with already approved permits will not be subject to the new policies, Glubish said. He noted designated industrial zones such as the Alberta Industrial Heartland and the Greenview Industrial Gateway, as well as existing brownfield sites, could be exempt from the setback rules because they are intended for heavy industrial use. The province said the changes would prevent situations like the one in Olds, where a 1.4-gigawatt (GW) facility was announced on the east side of town.

Olds Project Sparks Public Backlash

The proposal by Synapse Real Estate Corp. sparked public backlash. The AUC found the project would be too close to the surrounding community and that "Synapse failed to demonstrate any compelling justification for selecting that location.

" "This will give communities like Olds that confidence that this can never happen in their backyard, and they don't have to wait for months and months and months for a regulatory process to unfold," Glubish said. "They will just know that AUC will not even consider an application that is inside of those boundaries. We think this is the right balance, and that this is going to ensure that responsible development can proceed.

" Olds Mayor Dan Daley said in Wednesday's news release that the proposed measures appear to strike a reasonable balance between protecting communities and the power Albertans rely on while providing clarity for projects with the potential to bring lasting benefits. Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said the county is encouraged by progress on regulatory frameworks that protect agricultural land and water.

"Sturgeon County will continue to advocate for action on cumulative effects on transportation infrastructure, emissions, stakeholder engagement, responsible use of artificial intelligence, digital privacy and digital sovereignty," Hnatiw said. Bill 42 also targets water usage concerns. It would require data centres to use close to zero water for cooling and to recover any waste heat for use by greenhouses, industry or homes. Glubish said the bill would support regulations defining efficiency standards for water use.

Data Centre Water Usage And Pollution Rules

To address pollution concerns, the amendments would increase maximum fines for serious environmental contamination to $6 million for corporations, including data centre operators, in addition to existing cleanup and remediation obligations. Jorden Dye, director of the Business Renewable Centre of Canada, said water limitations are good news but the bill is lacking on other environmental concerns.

"We have a significant increase in emissions coming if the currently proposed data centres are built out," Dye said. "It would be about 1.8 times the emissions of Canada's entire energy grid. " Dye also raised that the Alberta government is reviewing renewable setbacks and proposing to allow municipalities to restrict those to up to 1,500 metres.

"If that goes forward, we could see a world next year where a data centre could be half as close to your house as a solar farm," he said. The province says the legislation would address affordability worries by tackling high distribution costs in some areas and requiring centres to pay for any infrastructure needed to access the grid.

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"Down the road, there is and can be a great benefit when you have large-load users like this that can pick up the majority of the transmission costs," said Minister of Affordability and Utilities RJ Sigurdson. Dye said nothing in the new bill would protect Albertans from rising energy prices caused by centres' increased demand on the grid.

Meta Facility Raises Energy Price Concerns

He pointed to the hyperscale 1-GW Meta facility in Sturgeon County, approved to pull 970 MW from the grid when it comes online years before its own power source is ready.

"The actual concern for Albertans, their power bills, will go up during the bridging period," Dye said. A Pembina Institute report this year estimated that connection could add hundreds of dollars to Albertans' annual energy bills and offset the benefits of lower transmission fees. The Meta data centre in Sturgeon County is well underway, with much of the site excavated for the $13-billion facility.

The Alberta Electric System Operator said in August that wholesale electricity prices were expected to increase due to more demand, but added that demand would in turn attract new supply that would later lower prices.

"This is how the market balances prices over time and signals when and where supply is needed," the AESO said. Neither Sigurdson nor Glubish directly answered questions Wednesday about rising electricity prices.

"We're taking a look at what's necessary to make sure we have the merchant power available, the buildouts happening in the province, to make sure that we continue to have the most affordable utilities in Canada," Sigurdson said Wednesday. Alberta has emerged as a frontrunner in Canada for proposed projects.

Rising Data Centre Demand Challenges Grid

Several are at various stages of development, including the Meta Sturgeon Data Centre in Sturgeon County, Beacon Indus Data Centre Hub in Rocky View County, Malachite One in Yellowhead County and Mihta Askiy Data Centre in Northern Sunrise County. As of last month, companies proposing data centres had submitted more than 25,000 MW worth of grid connection requests to the AESO, exceeding Alberta's all-time provincial peak electricity demand of 12,800 MW.

A CBC poll found only seven per cent of respondents strongly support data centre development, while 31 per cent strongly oppose it. Another 26 per cent mostly oppose data centres but believe some should be built, with resistance crossing geographical and partisan lines. A U.S. study found the 400 largest data centres there put more heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere in one year than the entire nation of Denmark.

If Bill 42 passes, the AUC will be responsible for public engagement on data centres, and Albertans with concerns can file a complaint with the regulator. The omnibus bill also includes amendments to oil and gas and the forestry sector, including increased penalties for illegal dumping and other environmental contamination and increasing market access to forests. Calgary councillors have also called for power to pause mega-scale data centre development.