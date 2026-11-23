Alberta officials introduced Bill 44 to replace mandatory fatality inquiries with a public interest test, aiming to reduce a backlog of 180 cases while expanding medical examiner powers.

The Alberta government introduced omnibus Bill 44 on Monday to fundamentally alter the legal requirements for public inquiries into deaths occurring in police custody or while incarcerated. Justice Minister Mickey Amery stated that the proposed legislation aims to streamline the judicial process by narrowing the scope of mandatory investigations. The primary goal is to help grieving families receive answers more efficiently by reducing the volume of cases that proceed to full public hearings. This legislative shift marks a significant departure from the current system, which mandates inquiries for nearly all custodial deaths regardless of preventability.

Mechanisms of Bill 44 Changes

Under the existing statutory framework, a judge is required to investigate the circumstances surrounding any death in custody or incarceration, unless the cause was natural or deemed unpreventable. These mandatory inquiries have historically served as a mechanism for death prevention, allowing judges to issue recommendations to authorities to stop similar tragedies. Justice Minister Mickey Amery described the current system as casting a wide net that captures cases where a full public inquiry may not serve the broader community. The new bill proposes replacing this automatic mandate with a test based on whether an inquiry would best serve the public interest. This change grants the Chief Medical Examiner expanded authority to review sensitive personal and health information when determining if a hearing is necessary. Amery argued that these enhanced investigative powers will allow for more rapid and accurate conclusions for families, thereby improving the efficiency of the entire reporting process.

Also read Alberta proposes ending mandatory public inquiries for deaths in police or prison custody

Context of Police Charges and Backlog

The introduction of Bill 44 coincided with the announcement of manslaughter charges against three Calgary police officers regarding the 2024 death of an unarmed Indigenous man. These charges followed the public release of an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigation into the incident. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, a fatality inquiry has not been initiated for this specific case. The legislative timing also addresses a significant administrative burden within the provincial justice system. Justice Minister Mickey Amery revealed that Alberta currently has a backlog of 180 public inquiries waiting to be heard. Of these pending cases, 125 are classified as mandatory under the current law. The minister noted that some of these investigations have taken as long as 14 years to complete, a delay attributed to the remarkably thorough nature of the court system. On average, the province initiates twice as many fatality inquiries as it completes annually, highlighting a systemic imbalance between case volume and judicial capacity.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Implications

Justice Minister Mickey Amery defended the proposed changes by emphasizing the need for practical solutions to the justice system backlog. He asserted that the new measures are designed to provide grieving families with timely answers rather than indefinite delays. By limiting the automatic trigger for public inquiries, the government argues it can allocate judicial resources more effectively. Beyond the inquiry process, the bill includes provisions that restrict full access to Alberta's list of electors. Under the new rules, only registered political parties with at least one elected MLA or those with candidates in half of all electoral divisions will have comprehensive access to voter data. This restriction aligns with efforts to protect personal information while maintaining electoral integrity for established political entities. Critics and supporters alike will monitor how these changes impact transparency and accountability in custodial death investigations.

Real-World Impact and Future Procedures

If passed, Bill 44 will significantly alter the landscape of accountability for deaths in custody across Alberta. The shift from mandatory to discretionary inquiries means that some families may no longer receive the same level of judicial scrutiny into the circumstances of their loved ones' deaths. However, the government maintains that the expanded powers of the Chief Medical Examiner will compensate for this by enabling more direct and efficient fact-finding. The legislation also cements the Justice Minister's power to call a public death inquiry when deemed necessary, preserving a safety valve for high-profile or controversial cases. The provincial government expects that removing the mandatory requirement for preventable or natural death cases will reduce the waiting list and accelerate closure for affected families. As the bill moves through the legislative process, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the public interest test is applied in practice. The changes represent a major structural adjustment to how Alberta handles the intersection of law enforcement, incarceration, and public accountability.