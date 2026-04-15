Alberta Government Intensifies Defence Against Allegations of Political Interference

The Alberta government is facing mounting scrutiny and defending against accusations of political interference related to contracts awarded to an Edmonton businessman, including attacking a journalist and defending a cabinet minister's actions.

The Alberta government has escalated its defence against accusations regarding its relationship with Edmonton businessman Sam Mraiche , including a direct attack on Globe and Mail journalist Carrie Tait within the legislature. Premier Smith and her government have been under scrutiny for over a year due to allegations of political interference linked to hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts awarded to Mraiche's companies. Mraiche has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The Premier and her ministers have consistently maintained their innocence, dismissing a former health CEO who initially raised the allegations as incompetent and suggesting that critics are simply opposing health care reforms. These allegations have triggered investigations by the RCMP, which executed search warrants last month, including at Mraiche's company, and also prompted scrutiny from various media outlets.

In response to a motion calling for the removal of Justice Minister Mickey Amery, Joseph Schow, the House Leader for the governing United Conservative Party, vehemently dismissed the motion, labeling it a tactic to damage Amery's reputation. Schow then directly criticized The Globe and Mail's reporting, specifically singling out journalist Carrie Tait, with a disparaging remark likening her writings to unreliable dietary advice.

The government has been under fire since Ms. Tait’s initial reporting, revealing allegations made by former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos, who has since sued the government for wrongful dismissal. Mentzelopoulos alleges she was fired for investigating potential conflicts of interest in the health agency's procurement process, and that senior political figures pressured her to award surgical contracts with inflated fees to private businesses, including those partly owned by Mraiche. One of Mraiche's companies, MHCare Medical Corp., has received over $600 million in contracts since 2020.

The government denies the accusations, which have yet to be proven in court. Mraiche denies wrongdoing and claims to have acted appropriately. Smith and her UCP caucus have attributed any issues to Alberta Health Services' procurement practices. The government has cited the findings of a third-party investigation conducted last year by retired Manitoba judge Raymond Wyant, which concluded that no politicians or government officials were involved in wrongdoing. However, Wyant noted that some individuals declined to be interviewed or answer certain questions, and that his investigation lacked subpoena power.

The Globe has published a series of articles detailing the connections between the Smith government and Mraiche. The most recent revelation about Amery’s changes to election laws, which shortened the time Elections Alberta has to investigate, has further complicated his position as Justice Minister, given his connections to the Edmonton businessman. Heather Jenkins, a spokesperson for Amery, dismissed questions about whether the legislative change was related to the investigation into Mraiche as a conspiracy theory. In the past, Amery has said his relationship with Mraiche did not present a conflict of interest, and he denied having a business or professional relationship with him.

Ms. Smith has deflected questions about the issue, directing inquiries to her advisors. Last month, RCMP officers searched MHCare's offices in Edmonton and an accounting firm whose owner is associated with Mraiche, who was appointed by the government to the board of Invest Alberta. During Question Period that week, Ms. Smith declined to comment on what she called “policing matters”. Additionally, Ms. Tait has been the target of a harassment campaign on social media for her reporting on the Alberta Health Services procurement controversy.





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