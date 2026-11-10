Alberta government faces scrutiny over Kentucky bourbon distillery tour, NDP demands $5,400 repayment

Alberta's government is under fire for a taxpayer-funded delegation that toured Kentucky bourbon distilleries in September 2025 and included a staffer's husband. The NDP demands the minister repay $5,400 for distillery tours, while the government says no alcohol was billed to taxpayers and the husband paid his own expenses.

Alberta's government is facing questions about the taxpayer cost of a delegation that toured Kentucky bourbon distilleries last year and brought a staffer's husband along for the trip.

Opposition Demands Repayment for Kentucky Distillery Tours

The Opposition NDP has demanded that Dale Nally, the minister of red tape reduction, pay back $5,400 for the cost of distillery tours. The NDP calls the trip a taxpayer-funded booze fest. The office for Nally says the husband of his chief of staff paid his own expenses. But documents obtained by the NDP indicate Gary Davidson did not reimburse his share of group transportation costs.

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New Democrats began asking about the trip last week, and Nally's office has declined to answer questions about whether the minister consumed alcohol while touring about a dozen bourbon distilleries in September 2025. His office also declined to explain why Davidson was invited on the trip. The purpose of the trip was for meetings with Kentucky lawmakers, and Alberta industry representatives were invited at their own expense.

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Government Defends Alberta Whisky Trip to Kentucky

United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith says Nally travelled to Kentucky to learn from local bourbon distilleries and help develop and promote Alberta's whisky sector. The government says no alcohol was billed to taxpayers. The delegation toured about a dozen bourbon distilleries in September 2025. The NDP says the trip amounted to a taxpayer-funded booze fest and has demanded the minister pay back $5,400 for the cost of distillery tours.

The opposition has been asking about the trip since last week, but Nally's office has not answered whether the minister drank alcohol during the tours. Documents obtained by the NDP show that Davidson did not reimburse his share of group transportation costs. Nally's office insists Davidson paid his own expenses, but the documents suggest otherwise. The government has not explained why Davidson was invited, given that the trip was meant for meetings with Kentucky lawmakers.

Unanswered Questions Over Davidson Invitation and Expenses

Alberta industry representatives who joined were invited at their own expense. Premier Danielle Smith says the trip was about learning from Kentucky's bourbon distilleries to help develop and promote Alberta's whisky sector. The government maintains that no alcohol was billed to taxpayers. The NDP is not satisfied and wants the minister to repay the $5,400 spent on distillery tours.

The controversy continues as questions remain unanswered. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press