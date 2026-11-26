Alberta records over 6,600 influenza cases as H1N1 drives an early flu season. Low vaccination rates and rapid community spread contribute to rising hospitalizations and deaths across the province.

Alberta is experiencing a sharp rise in influenza cases and hospitalizations, driven by an unusually early flu season and the rapid spread of the H1N1 virus. As of Tuesday, the province has recorded 6,622 lab-confirmed influenza cases this season, with Calgary accounting for more than half of all infections. The surge has led to 1,440 hospitalizations, 108 intensive care admissions, and 47 deaths across the region.

Early Flu Season Timing and Severity

Alberta's influenza season officially began on Sept. 27 this year, marking a start date over a month earlier than last season and more than two months ahead of the 2024-25 season. The province defines the start of flu season as the point when at least five per cent of laboratory tests are positive for two consecutive weeks. By this measure, the 2025-26 season began significantly earlier than the Nov. 2 start in 2025-26, Dec. 1 in 2024-25, Oct. 29 in 2023-24, and Oct. 23 in 2022-23. This early onset has coincided with a substantial increase in infections, with Alberta recording 5,668 more cases by the 12th week of the flu season than at the same point last year.

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Hospitalizations have climbed to 1,440, a steep increase from the 277 hospitalizations reported during the comparable period last year. The Calgary zone alone accounts for 3,390 of those cases, along with 756 hospitalizations, 50 ICU admissions, and 27 deaths. Most cases so far have been identified as influenza A, with 6,590 cases provincewide compared with just 32 influenza B infections. University of Calgary infectious disease expert Craig Jenne attributes the rapid community spread to the virus's early arrival and relatively low vaccination uptake.

H1N1 Strain Dominates Viral Activity

This year's influenza activity has largely been driven by the H1N1 strain of influenza A, according to Alberta's respiratory virus surveillance data. While the increase in hospitalizations has raised concerns about the severity of this year's flu season, Jenne cautions against assuming the virus itself is necessarily more dangerous. He explains that the early and widespread circulation of influenza, before vaccination efforts have fully taken effect, is an important factor driving the higher number of severe cases.

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Jenne points to Australia's recent flu season as an example, where similar circumstances resulted in increased hospitalizations. "The virus was not itself worse, but it also arrived there early before they got their countermeasures deployed," he said. Alberta's flu vaccine protects against three influenza strains, including H1N1, another influenza A strain, and influenza B. Jenne emphasizes that flu activity can change throughout the season, with additional strains potentially circulating in the coming months.

Influenza B typically arrives later in the season, often around February, March, or April. That is why getting vaccinated now can still provide protection against subsequent waves of the virus, Jenne said, even as H1N1 continues circulating. The early arrival of the virus has outpaced the development of community immunity, leading to a higher volume of severe cases than typically seen at this stage of the season.

Vaccination Uptake Remains Below Historical Levels

Despite the increase in flu cases, vaccination uptake remains a concern, with fewer Albertans getting their shots in recent years. Alberta's respiratory virus dashboard shows 15.6 per cent of the provincial population had received a flu vaccine as of Nov. 21, representing approximately 786,000 doses. In Calgary, vaccine coverage was slightly higher at 17.2 per cent. The figures come as Alberta's overall vaccination rate has steadily declined over the past several flu seasons.

The province recorded coverage of 28 per cent of its population in 2022-23. That fell to 24 per cent in 2023-24, 21 per cent in 2024-25, and 20 per cent last season. While this year's campaign is still underway, Jenne says current uptake is tracking around last year's level, which he considers insufficient. "We need to be doing better than we did last year, and we're just not seeing that uptake yet," Jenne said. The low vaccination rates have left a significant portion of the population vulnerable to the circulating strains.

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Pharmacy Supply and Public Hesitancy

Randy Howden, who owns the Medicine Shoppe in Calgary's Crowfoot neighbourhood, reports a strong start to the vaccination campaign this fall, but notes that interest has tapered off in recent weeks. He points to potential challenges with vaccine promotion and distribution earlier in the season, including inconsistent supplies of flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Howden also highlights the possibility of vaccine fatigue and conflicting information on social media, which may cause some people to underestimate the need for protection.

"There's different information out in social media now as well. Some people just don't see the need for it," the pharmacist said. "Until they hear that it might be a bad season and then they kind of get going." Howden confirms that pharmacies currently have sufficient vaccine supplies, with walk-in appointments available at his location. Health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated to mitigate the impact of the ongoing flu season.