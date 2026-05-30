Alberta Floods: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures and Heavy Rain Forecast

Several days of unseasonably warm temperatures combined with a forecast of up to 100 millimetres of rain this weekend have communities in southern and central Alberta preparing for the possibility of flooding. The forecast high for Calgary on Friday is 27 C, about 10 degrees above normal, and while the mercury is expected to fall to around 10 C by Sunday, the forecast includes up to 100 millimetres of rain beginning Saturday night and continuing into the early part of next week. A flood watch has been issued for the Pipestone and Bow Rivers near Lake Louise, and a high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Bow River through Banff and downstream to the Ghost Reservoir.

Several days of unseasonably warm temperatures combined with a forecast of up to 100 millimetres of rain this weekend have communities in southern and central Alberta preparing for the possibility of flooding.

The forecast high for Calgary on Friday is 27 C, about 10 degrees above normal, and while the mercury is expected to fall to around 10 C by Sunday, the mercury is expected to fall to around 10 C by Sunday. The forecast includes up to 100 millimetres of rain beginning Saturday night and continuing into the early part of next week.

A flood watch has been issued for the Pipestone and Bow Rivers near Lake Louise, and a high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Bow River through Banff and downstream to the Ghost Reservoir. In Lake Louise, some low-lying areas and trails have already been flooded by the rising waters, and emergency officials in the town of Banff have been deploying temporary flood barriers in spots that could be affected.

The city issued a boating advisory on Friday afternoon advising against all boating and other activities on both the Bow and Elbow Rivers effective immediately. With the water levels expected to continue to rise over the weekend, the city warns pathway and underpass closures may be put in place too.

As a result, residents are being asked to exercise caution around the rivers and in low-lying areas. The Elbow River in Mission is one of the areas the city of Calgary will be keeping a close eye on over the next few days. Homeowners are being advised to make sure eavestroughs and extensions are directed well away from homes and garages, to help keep community storm drains clear of debris and report any pooling water to 311.

When it comes to this hard, this fast, we could see an oversaturation and that doesn't allow enough time for the soil, especially for areas that have been so dry and are potentially hydrophobic — it doesn't allows that moisture to soak in fast enough, if at all. So we're going to see a lot of sitting water and as that continues to rise, it could definitely cause localized flooding for some communities, especially those heavier amounts that we're expecting in the southwest, in the Lethbridge area, and to the west of Lethbridge.

The city of Lethbridge says while the water levels in the Old Man River are 'a little bit' high they are well within normal for this time of year. The city of Lethbridge is warning residents to prepare for a 'significant downfall' of rain in the coming days and has provided, including 'do not drive through large puddles' and 'be careful in the coulees' as trails can be slippery and dangerous when it rains.

Mark Svenson, environment manager for the city of Lethbridge said while the Old Man River does look higher than normal, 'the flows are within that normal range, well within the normal range.

' However, it can change and is changing daily, so keep an eye on it — it can come up rather quickly. Keep eyes on your surroundings so that you know. Where you can go to be safe if you need to escape





GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Floods Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Heavy Rain Flood Watch High Streamflow Advisory Pipestone And Bow Rivers Lake Louise Banff National Park Elbow River Mission Glenmore Reservoir Old Man River Lethbridge Do Not Drive Through Large Puddles Be Careful In The Coulees

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