Alberta Farmer Fights Beacon Data Centers Gas Plant Plan Near Indus

Beacon Data Centers wants to build a 1,494-megawatt natural gas plant near Indus, Alberta, to power an AI hyperscale data centre as landowners push back.

A 75-year-old fourth-generation farmer, Creig Antliff, and his wife Jeannie are opposing plans by Beacon Data Centers Inc. to build a 1,494-megawatt natural gas plant near their organic farm in Indus, a rural community about 30 minutes outside downtown Calgary. The proposal surfaced in May when two company representatives arrived at the farm to discuss the Beacon data centre project and, according to Antliff, to inquire about buying the couple's land.

The project would generate enough electricity to power a city the size of Edmonton and would be visible from the Antliffs' kitchen window. Its purpose is to supply power to a neighbouring hyperscale data centre used for artificial intelligence.

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Alberta Pursues Data Centre Investment

Alberta launched its data-centre strategy in late 2024, promising a concierge service to help projects move forward and aiming to capture $100-billion of investment within five years. The province is positioning itself as a top location for the global buildout of AI computing infrastructure.

International spending on data centres that provide computing capacity for AI is expected to reach $1-trillion this year and $2.1-trillion by 2028, according to a Bank of America forecast.

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Alberta currently has 20 active data centres, with another 149 announced and four under construction, according to data provider Aterio. Beacon's planned projects include two power plants with co-located data centres: one in Indus and another in Sturgeon County, northeast of Edmonton in Alberta's industrial heartland.

Meta and Anthropic Linked to Alberta

In July, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Meta Platforms Inc. would build a $13-billion data centre campus just outside Edmonton, close to the Beacon site. Smith called the historic win one of the largest private-sector investments in Canadian history and said Alberta is well on the way to becoming a central player at the heart of the AI revolution.

This week, The Globe learned that Anthropic is in talks to lease Beacon's Sturgeon County data centre campus, according to sources not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

In 2024, Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish attended a tech conference in California where he heard the CEO of Anthropic discuss the billions of dollars spent on computing infrastructure to train AI models. Glubish sensed an opportunity.

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Landowner Backlash Grows Across Alberta

The rapid pace of development has drawn growing opposition. In the United States, 46 states had a combined 575 active restrictions on data-centre development as of Friday, including moratoriums, permanent bans, zoning restrictions and executive orders. As of mid-October, 24 state legislatures had tabled more bills to limit development, and the matter is shaping up as a key issue in the upcoming U.S. midterms.

In Canada, and especially in Alberta, distrust and resentment are growing among First Nations, municipalities and local landowners who say they are overwhelmed by the speed of development and by the methods and money deployed to make it happen.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Oct. 3 to protest against the development of AI data centre projects in the province. The backlash has sparked protests across North America and, in some cases, led to zoning restrictions and development moratoriums.

Antliff said he and his neighbours feel squeezed. He recounted that as the May meeting ended, one visitor told him to think big. Antliff said he did not need to be told, and was thinking big about how to stop the project.