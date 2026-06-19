Alberta Families Suffer as Waitlist for Disability Support Swells to 20,000 Kids

An investigative report reveals that despite a budget increase, the waitlist for Alberta's Family Support for Children with Disabilities program has grown to 20,000 children. Families face job loss, debt, and burnout as they wait years for essential services, with some even relinquishing their children. The provincial government reports fewer active cases, but the union for caseworkers confirms a massive backlog due to administrative delays.

An estimated 20,000 Alberta children are on a waitlist for the Family Support for Children with Disabilities (FSCD) program, creating a crisis for families across the province.

Parents are losing their jobs or unable to find work because their children are being banned from daycare without access to a one-on-one aid funded by the program. Many are taking on significant debt to pay for private therapy, only to see their children regress when private insurance or savings run out. The situation has led to extreme stress, burnout, and in some cases, families relinquishing their children to the province.

The waitlist has grown even though the program's budget increased by $44 million over two years, while the province's population has expanded. According to the union representing FSCD caseworkers, the number of children waiting has ballooned to approximately 20,000, despite provincial officials reporting a decrease in active cases from 20,033 to 18,584. The discrepancy arises because many families have been deemed eligible but cannot access services until a caseworker is assigned, a step that can take years.

CBC News received responses from more than 700 families after publishing a survey about the wait times. Three of these families illustrate the human cost: Alexandra Bejarano sees her daughter Amelie, who has Down syndrome, regressing in speech while their file sits on the waitlist; Syeda Zehra, an accountant, has put her career on hold and is learning to be her son's therapist after leaving Oman where he was receiving services; and Carissa Campbell is considering separating from her husband to qualify for additional support, as her daughter with ADHD and Tourette's has only attended school twice in a month.

The FSCD program is designed to help families cover "extraordinary costs" such as specialized respite, hospital parking, daycare aides, and targeted behavioral and speech therapy. However, the backlog means eligible children often wait years for a caseworker, which is required to access individual therapy. Parents report that siblings are neglected, marriages collapse, and many live in poverty due to the inability to maintain employment. Some have maxed out credit cards or borrowed heavily to fund care.

Susan Rose, a 66-year-old retiree raising her autistic grandson Grayson, has struggled to get respite or therapy through FSCD. Grayson, who is five and cannot speak, lives with Rose after his mother died. Rose and her 81-year-old husband are exhausted, and Grayson will start Grade 1 next year without the support he needs. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology, which may produce mispronunciations; CBC is working with partners to improve the results.

This is Part 2 of CBC's coverage on the growing waitlist for kids with disabilities in Alberta, highlighting how families are bearing the brunt of a system that promises help but fails to deliver in a timely manner





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FSCD Waitlist Alberta Disability Support Family Support For Children With Disabilities Autism Down Syndrome ADHD Tourette's Respite Care Therapy Access Child Disability Caseworker Shortage Family Burnout Alberta Health System

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