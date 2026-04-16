Alberta Faces Significant Snowfall While Quebec Battles Rising Waters; National News Roundup Highlights Diverse Events

Alberta is bracing for significant snowfall east of Calgary, with orange-level warnings predicting up to 40 cm. Meanwhile, Quebec's St-Jérôme has taken precautionary measures, including a bridge closure and sandbag distribution, due to rising water levels. Other national and international news includes a fiery car crash disrupting a morning commute, a Toronto bank robbery by an armed suspect, and a Turkish school shooting linked to a U.S. mass killer reference. Medical news reports that highly anticipated Alzheimer's drugs have shown no benefit in a recent review. In entertainment, Barbie Ferreira expresses support for her Euphoria castmates and acceptance of her ineligibility for a Canadian Screen Award. Legal proceedings involve Tiger Woods' lawyer contesting a subpoena for prescription records in a DUI case. Manitoba's Peguis First Nation is proactively preparing for spring flooding. Technological developments showcase AI's dual role as a tool for spammers and a defense mechanism against them, with Google leveraging AI for this purpose. Consumer product reviews highlight a Canadian shampoo and conditioner's positive impact on hair and scalp health, a surprisingly effective smart laundry basket, and budget-friendly beauty dupes alongside last-minute Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts.

Alberta's eastern regions are currently under orange-level snowfall warnings, with meteorologists forecasting potential accumulations of up to 40 centimeters. This significant weather event is expected to impact travel and daily life for residents in the affected areas. The province's emergency management services are likely coordinating preparations to address the potential challenges posed by the heavy snowfall, including advisories for road safety and potential disruptions to services.

In a separate developing situation, the Quebec town of St-Jérôme is actively responding to rising water levels. Authorities have taken the precautionary measure of closing a local bridge and are distributing sandbags to residents in a bid to mitigate potential flooding. The rising waters are a cause for concern, and the town's preparedness efforts underscore the seriousness of the situation.

Across the country, a range of other news stories are unfolding. A dramatic and fiery car crash brought morning commute traffic to a standstill, highlighting the dangers that can arise on roadways. In the realm of crime, a Toronto bank was robbed by a suspect armed with a firearm, though thankfully no injuries were reported. Internationally, authorities in Turkey are investigating a school shooting where the perpetrator reportedly used an image referencing a 2014 U.S. mass killer, raising concerns about the influence of past tragic events on current acts of violence. In a significant medical development, a recent review of highly anticipated Alzheimer's drugs has concluded that they do not offer benefits to patients, a finding that could have considerable implications for future research and treatment strategies.

The entertainment world also saw notable news. Actress Barbie Ferreira has voiced her support for her fellow cast members of the popular show Euphoria and expressed her contentment with not being eligible for a Canadian Screen Award. In legal news, Tiger Woods' lawyer has pledged to contest a subpoena requesting the golfer's prescription records in relation to a driving under the influence case, signaling a potential legal battle.

Manitoba's Peguis First Nation is in a state of active preparation for the anticipated spring flood season, indicating a proactive approach to potential environmental challenges.

Technological advancements are a double-edged sword, with artificial intelligence proving to be a powerful tool for spammers and scammers. However, companies like Google are leveraging AI to develop countermeasures and combat these malicious activities, creating an ongoing technological arms race.

In consumer-focused news, reviews have highlighted a Canadian shampoo and conditioner line that has reportedly transformed the health of a user's scalp and hair after over a month of use. Additionally, a 'smart' laundry basket is being praised for its innovative features that have resolved household disputes.

The beauty sector is also seeing consumer interest in budget-friendly products that are deemed dupes of more expensive alternatives, alongside timely deals on beauty items during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, indicating a strong focus on value and savings among shoppers. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from the journalists at CTV News, and their recommendations may result in commission earnings through provided links





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