Alberta now provides free RSV antibody shots to all newborns in hospitals, expanding coverage beyond high-risk cases to protect infants from severe respiratory illness during peak season.

Alberta health officials have significantly expanded access to respiratory syncytial virus prevention by making the antibody treatment publicly funded for all newborns born in provincial hospitals. This policy change removes previous restrictions that limited coverage to only those infants deemed at high risk, ensuring broader protection for families across the region.

Devon Bedard, a new father from Edmonton, became one of the first parents to utilize this expanded service after welcoming his first child. Bedard described the availability of the treatment as a beautiful thing for families, noting that the option provided significant comfort and peace of mind during the early stages of parenthood. He expressed gratitude for the medical support that allowed his family to proceed with confidence in protecting their son from potential respiratory threats.

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Universal Access to RSV Prevention

Under the new guidelines, every baby born in an Alberta hospital is eligible to receive the antibody injection until March 31, 2026. This represents a major shift from previous protocols where the one-time shot was primarily reserved for vulnerable infants. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on healthcare systems by preventing severe infections before they occur.

Shannon Anderson, a clinical nurse specialist with the Women's and Child Health Program for Covenant Health, highlighted the efficacy of the intervention. She stated that the antibody injection is up to 80 percent effective in preventing RSV in infants. Anderson emphasized that keeping babies out of hospitals and families out of emergency rooms is a primary goal of the program, allowing them to remain safe at home during the virus season.

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Understanding RSV Risks and Impact

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory pathogen spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with contaminated surfaces. According to the Government of Canada, almost all children contract the virus by the age of two. However, the severity of the illness increases significantly with younger age groups, making early prevention critical for newborns and young infants who are most susceptible to severe outcomes.

During the 2025-2026 RSV season in Alberta, which peaked during the winter months, 549 babies were hospitalized with the virus. Of those hospitalized infants, 66 required admission to the intensive care unit. These statistics underscore the potential severity of the illness and the importance of preventive measures in reducing hospitalizations among the most vulnerable population.

New Hospital Season Statistics

Recent data indicates that the threat of RSV persists into the current calendar year. Since August 2025, ten infants under one year old have been hospitalized with the virus, including two cases that required intensive care admission. Additionally, five children between the ages of one and five were hospitalized, though none of these older children required ICU-level care.

The impact of RSV extends beyond infants to older populations as well. During the previous respiratory virus season, all 67 individuals who died from RSV complications were over the age of 40. The only fatality recorded in the current season involved a person in their 80s. These figures highlight that while infants are a primary focus for new interventions, the virus poses serious risks across multiple age groups.

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How the Antibody Treatment Works

The provided injection is not a vaccine but rather a passive immunization that acts as a bodyguard for the newborn. Shannon Anderson explained that the antibody attaches itself to the virus and neutralizes it, preventing the infection from taking hold. This mechanism offers immediate protection without requiring the infant's immune system to generate its own response.

Bedard noted that healthcare providers, including nurses and doctors, have been excellent resources for answering questions and alleviating parental anxiety. He cited medical advice confirming that the treatment has been available for some time and is considered a safe option. The goal is to prevent children from spending extended periods in hospitals, thereby giving them a healthier start to life.

Availability and Next Steps

The RSV antibody shots have been available in Canada since 2023, with the publicly funded rollout for all newborns officially beginning on November 1. The treatment is administered as a one-time injection and is only available within hospital settings at the time of birth. Anderson encouraged all families to take advantage of this program to ensure their newborns receive optimal protection.

For the 2025-2026 season, there were a total of 5,086 confirmed RSV cases across the province. These cases resulted in 1,930 hospitalizations and 166 intensive care unit admissions. Healthcare authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to manage resources and provide care to those affected by the virus. Parents seeking more information about the program can visit the Government of Alberta website for detailed guidance and updates.