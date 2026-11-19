Alberta patients face longer ER waits despite billions in new funding. A new MEI report reveals delays have grown to four hours, highlighting systemic inefficiencies in provincial healthcare delivery.

A new report from the Montreal Economic Institute indicates that Alberta patients spent an average of four hours waiting for emergency care last year, a significant delay despite billions in annual government health-care spending. The study highlights a troubling trend where increased funding has not correlated with improved speed of service for residents seeking urgent medical attention.

Alberta ER Delays Outpace Provincial Funding Growth

Alberta residents now wait 36 minutes longer to see a doctor in an emergency room compared to five years ago, according to Gerard Lucyshyn, vice-president of research at the Montreal Economic Institute. This increase in wait times persists even though the provincial government has added approximately $15 billion to the health-care budget since 2020, a fact that Lucyshyn identifies as a clear sign that the system is not functioning properly.

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The data shows that Alberta is currently tied for the fourth longest wait times in the country alongside British Columbia. In contrast, Quebec holds the longest median wait time at five hours and 12 minutes, followed by Prince Edward Island at four hours and 27 minutes, and Nova Scotia at four hours and eight minutes. Data for Manitoba and Saskatchewan were not available for this specific comparison.

Regional Breakdown of Emergency Room Congestion

Within Alberta, the longest median stays in emergency rooms were recorded in the Edmonton zone at six hours and 25 minutes. The Calgary zone followed with a median stay of four hours and 56 minutes, while the Central zone recorded the shortest median stay among the major zones at two hours and 59 minutes. These figures underscore the severity of the bottleneck in the province's largest urban centers.

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Lucyshyn emphasizes that spending long hours in emergency rooms may have become the norm in Alberta, but this reality is not the case in the rest of the developed world. The report suggests that policymakers should look to other countries, particularly many European jurisdictions, to improve wait times and access to care for their citizens.

Proposed Mixed Practice Model for Healthcare Reform

The Montreal Economic Institute recommends adopting a mixed practice model where doctors can work in both public and private settings to alleviate pressure on hospital emergency departments. This approach is intended to help free up doctors to deal with lower-priority cases in clinics, thereby easing pressure on hospitals to handle more urgent needs and reducing the burden on emergency rooms.

In Denmark, doctors in mixed practice provide an average of 5.2 additional hours of care per week without reducing their commitments to the public system. This enables them to see more patients overall and potentially reduces the strain on public resources. The MEI argues that such a strategy could offer a viable path forward for Alberta to improve access to care and reduce the excessive wait times currently experienced by patients.