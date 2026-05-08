Alberta Elections Agency Reveals Extent of Voter List Privacy Breach Involving Separatist Group

Alberta's elections agency has disclosed that 568 individuals accessed a voter list at the heart of a major privacy breach linked to the Centurion Project, a separatist group. The list, originally provided to the Republican Party of Alberta, was illegally shared and is now under investigation by multiple authorities. The breach has sparked concerns about data privacy and political accountability.

Alberta's elections agency revealed on Thursday that 568 individuals accessed a voter list at the center of a significant privacy breach linked to a separatist organization known as the Centurion Project .

The group had publicly shared a database containing the names and addresses of nearly three million Alberta voters. Legal representatives for the agency traced the database back to an official voter list that was legally provided to the pro-independence Republican Party of Alberta. The transfer of this list is currently under investigation by both Elections Alberta and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Michelle Gurney, a spokesperson for Elections Alberta, stated that the Centurion Project identified 23 individuals who received full copies of the voter list, while an additional 545 people accessed it through the database before it was taken down. The group was compelled to provide this information following a court order. Gurney confirmed that cease-and-desist letters have been sent to all those identified as having accessed the information.

The 23 individuals who received the list are required to submit a signed declaration confirming their compliance with the directive. The Centurion Project has claimed that its objective was to identify and recruit supporters of Alberta independence ahead of an anticipated referendum later this year. A representative for the group indicated that they relied on an unnamed third party for the data.

Gurney did not disclose the names of those who received the cease-and-desist letters, but some members of the separatist movement have shared their letters on social media. These letters, signed by Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure, clarify that the Centurion Project was not legally authorized to possess the voter list, as such lists are exclusively provided to political parties, party officials, legislature members, and election candidates.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi expressed satisfaction with the cease-and-desist letters but remains concerned about the ongoing access to the database by the Centurion Project. A third investigation into the breach was announced by the provincial privacy watchdog, Diane McLeod, who plans to examine whether the Centurion Project's actions violated the Personal Information Protection Act. This act regulates how private-sector operators collect and use private data.

The investigation could result in a public report with recommendations to prevent similar leaks in the future. McLeod had previously called for legislative changes, suggesting that her office should oversee political parties and their use of private information, similar to the system in British Columbia. Premier Danielle Smith has responded by stating that the government will await the results of the ongoing investigations before considering any legislative changes.

The data breach has raised significant safety concerns, particularly for individuals seeking anonymity from abusive partners. The Opposition NDP disclosed that a United Conservative Party caucus staffer attended a virtual meeting held by the Centurion Project two weeks before the issue became public. Smith has maintained that the staffer had no reason to suspect the database was improperly obtained and that she was unaware of the voter list leak until reading media reports last week.

Nenshi accused Smith of either lying or failing to take responsibility for an incompetent caucus culture. The NDP reported the breach to the police the day after the April 16 meeting, but Smith has argued that the NDP should have also informed her government. Smith's caucus is pushing for legislature Speaker Ric McIver to formally sanction Nenshi for not informing the government, alleging that he put public officials at risk.

Nenshi defended his actions, stating that he did not trust Smith on the issue due to her prior connections to the founder of the Centurion Project





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