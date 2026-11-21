Dr. Kar Wing Cheung advocates for returning flu shots to family physician offices in Alberta to improve accessibility and reduce emergency room overcrowding during the early flu season.

Dr. Kar Wing Cheung is urging Alberta health authorities to reinstate the distribution of influenza vaccines to family physician offices. She argues that this administrative change would significantly improve vaccine accessibility for patients and alleviate the intense pressure currently facing emergency rooms across the province. With the flu season arriving early and cases surging, Cheung believes that allowing doctors to administer shots directly would prevent unnecessary hospital visits.

Physician Access to Flu Vaccines Reinstated

Famously, family physician offices previously served as a primary distribution point for these vaccines before the start of the current healthcare landscape changes. Cheung notes that her office received vaccines regularly before the pandemic, but this practice was paused and has not been revisited in the last few years. The interruption occurred despite the fact that doctors were prepared to maintain the cold-chain requirements using ice boxes for self-pickup, but the system ultimately shifted away from physician-administered doses.

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Cheung explains that her practice receives numerous patients who require regular physical exams, lab work, or prescription refills. Many of these individuals also request influenza shots during the same visit. When her office cannot provide the vaccine due to lack of supply, patients often do not seek alternative sources, leaving them unprotected. She asserts that reintroducing vaccines to the list of available locations would directly increase accessibility and reduce the flow of sick individuals to emergency departments.

AAMA Supports Expanded Vaccine Distribution Channels

The Alberta Medical Association confirms that publicly funded influenza vaccines have not been distributed to family physician offices for the past few years. A spokesperson stated that the association is unaware of any recent policy changes altering this approach. However, the AMA acknowledges that making vaccines available to physician offices that are willing and appropriately equipped would provide significant value to the healthcare system.

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While supporting the concept, the AMA highlights that staffing shortages and cold-chain infrastructure challenges remain significant barriers. Safely storing and administering vaccines at physician offices requires specific logistical capabilities that many clinics may lack. The association also noted that it is not aware whether the current distribution model is a direct result of a flu vaccine shortage or a structural policy decision made by health authorities.

Government Response and Vaccination Logistics

The Alberta Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services oversees the provincial vaccine rollout but has remained vague regarding the cessation of doctor-administered doses. After multiple inquiries from CTV News Edmonton, the ministry issued a brief statement that did not directly address why doctors lost access to the shots. The statement emphasized the government commitment to ensuring Albertans have access to vaccines but directed residents to the province's nearly 1,800 community pharmacies or public health clinics.

The ministry further noted that physician participation in provincially funded vaccine programs occurs in areas with reduced capacity. They did not elaborate on how many physician offices currently offer these vaccines or why the distribution network was altered. Cheung remains puzzled by the official reasoning, which cited distribution problems and an inability to find delivery drivers. She questions this logic given that her office previously managed temperature-controlled logistics independently before the pause.

Surge in Flu Cases and Hospital Capacity Strain

The urgency for expanded vaccine access is underscored by a sharp increase in confirmed influenza cases across Alberta this season. There have been 5,313 cases recorded so far this year, representing a significant escalation compared to previous periods. Data from the last available week of reporting, which ended on November 15, showed 1,650 active lab-confirmed cases of predominantly Influenza A, or H1N1.

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For context, the same week last year reported only 373 cases, highlighting the rapid acceleration of the virus. While it is likely too early to determine the exact peak for the 2026-27 season, last year's peak occurred in mid-December with approximately 2,600 reported and lab-confirmed cases. Emergency room doctors have previously indicated that hospitals were overrun with flu and COVID-related illnesses earlier than expected in October, straining resources that could be better utilized with preventive measures like accessible vaccinations.