The Thornhill Childcare Centre in Calgary faces permanent closure by February 23 unless it resolves serious staffing and supervision issues under provincial probationary rules.

The Alberta Ministry of Education and Childcare has placed the Thornhill Childcare Centre in north Calgary on a probationary licence following multiple serious compliance failures. This regulatory action targets significant safety concerns within the facility, specifically highlighting inadequate supervision and staffing levels that compromised child safety standards. The province has issued a strict ultimatum, requiring the daycare to demonstrate full compliance with all licensing regulations by February 23.

Mechanism of Probationary Licence in Alberta

A probationary licence serves as a critical intervention tool for the Alberta government to minimize care disruptions for families while addressing serious compliance concerns. This specific legal mechanism allows programs to safely remain open and operational during the corrective period, preventing immediate closure that would leave parents without childcare options. The Alberta Ministry of Education and Childcare utilizes this status to give facilities a structured window to fix critical issues without abruptly terminating services for existing enrollees.

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The probationary status acts as a final warning stage before permanent revocation of operating rights. If the Thornhill Childcare Centre fails to meet all required safety and staffing benchmarks within the designated timeframe, its licence will not be reinstated. Consequently, the program would face permanent closure, ending operations immediately upon the expiration of the probation period.

Specific Violations at Thornhill Childcare Centre

The primary trigger for this regulatory intervention was an incident where a child was left alone for fifteen minutes due to insufficient supervision. This breach of safety protocols, combined with overall inadequate staffing levels, prompted the Alberta Ministry of Education and Childcare to issue a formal notice of non-compliance. These specific failures represent severe violations of provincial child-care licensing standards designed to protect vulnerable children in group care settings.

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The province has implemented a detailed safety plan to oversee the remediation process at the Thornhill Childcare Centre. Alberta's child-care licensing team is monitoring the program closely to ensure that staff members are taking immediate and effective steps to address the identified concerns. This direct oversight ensures that corrective actions are not merely theoretical but are being actively implemented on the ground to restore safe operating conditions.

Impact on Families and Next Steps

Current enrollees at the Thornhill Childcare Centre are required to be notified of the probationary licence status by the facility management. The province mandates transparency to ensure parents are fully aware of the regulatory standing of their child's care provider during this critical period. Families are encouraged to review the safety improvements being made while considering their childcare needs amidst this uncertainty.

Any families seeking to make alternative child-care arrangements due to concerns about the facility's status can utilize provincial resources for immediate assistance. Parents can contact Childcare Connect directly at 1-844-644-5165 to speak with support staff about available options. Additionally, caregivers can use Childcare Search on the provincial website to locate other licensed facilities in the north Calgary area.

The February 23 deadline marks the end of the probationary period for the Thornhill Childcare Centre. On this date, Alberta's child-care licensing team will conduct a final assessment to determine if the facility has successfully resolved all non-compliance issues. The outcome of this review will dictate whether the daycare continues operations under standard licensing or faces permanent closure, directly impacting the local childcare landscape in Calgary.