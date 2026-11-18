Alberta introduces Bill 42 to restrict large data centers near homes and farmland, aiming to protect agriculture and address community concerns about energy costs and infrastructure.

Alberta has introduced significant regulatory changes for the data centre sector through the omnibus Bill 42, tabled on Wednesday. The province aims to balance technological growth with environmental protection and community stability by restricting where large facilities can be constructed.

The legislation specifically targets projects with a capacity of 10 megawatts or larger, prohibiting them from being built within 600 metres of the nearest residence. Additionally, these large-scale operations are banned from being developed on what the province classifies as high-quality farmland or irrigated land, a measure designed to protect approximately 14 million acres of Class 1 and 2 agricultural soil.

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Protecting Farmland and Local Communities

Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, was crafted to directly address public concerns raised by Albertans regarding the rapid expansion of data centres. The new rules are intended to prevent scenarios similar to the one that occurred in Olds, where a proposal for a 1.4-gigawatt facility on the east side of the town triggered intense local backlash and was eventually rejected after a prolonged regulatory review.

Technology Minister Nate Glubish stated that the legislation provides communities like Olds with the certainty that such large-scale developments cannot occur in their immediate vicinity. He emphasized that this regulatory clarity eliminates the need for residents to wait through lengthy approval processes to determine if a project can proceed.

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New Regulatory Oversight and Efficiency Standards

To address environmental and noise concerns, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will become the primary regulator for all data centres with a capacity of 10 megawatts or larger. This shift ensures that these facilities adhere to the same strict noise and light emission standards that are currently applied to power plants, providing a more robust framework for monitoring industrial impact on surrounding areas.

The bill also supports the development of regulations that will define specific efficiency standards for water usage in data centre operations. Technology Minister Nate Glubish noted that feedback from Albertans directly informed these policy adjustments, ensuring that the government responds to the specific issues highlighted by the public during recent consultations.

Addressing Electricity Costs and Grid Infrastructure

The province argues that the new legislation will also help mitigate affordability concerns by tackling high distribution costs in specific areas. Under the new rules, data centres will be required to pay for any infrastructure needed to access the electrical grid, a move designed to ensure that large-load users cover the majority of transmission costs associated with their operations.

Minister of Affordability and Utilities RJ Sigurdson argued that having large users absorb these costs is beneficial for the broader grid. However, questions remain regarding rising electricity prices in the deregulated energy market. For instance, the hyperscale 1-gigawatt Meta facility in Sturgeon County has been approved to draw 970 megawatts from the grid, a timeline that predates the availability of its own power source.

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Market Impact and Future Legislative Steps

A report from the Pembina Institute estimated that the Meta facility connection could add hundreds of dollars to Albertans' annual energy bills, potentially offsetting the benefits of lower transmission fees. The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has acknowledged that wholesale electricity prices are expected to increase due to rising demand but stated that this demand will attract new supply that lowers prices over time.

The province reports that there are currently 70 data centres working with its concierge program, and thirty per cent of those could be impacted by the new policies. If Bill 42 passes, the AUC will be responsible for public engagement, allowing Albertans to file complaints directly with the regulator. The bill also includes penalties for illegal dumping, a new fund for oil and gas cleanup, and the repeal of the Oil Sands Emissions Limit Act.