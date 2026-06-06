Alberta Community Meeting Highlights Tensions Over Proposed Wonder Valley AI Data Centre

An open house for Kevin O'Leary's proposed Wonder Valley AI data centre in northern Alberta exposed community concerns over environmental impact, Indigenous consultation, and project transparency, with many attendees opposing the $70‑billion development.

An open house hosted by the company behind the proposed Wonder Valley artificial intelligence (AI) data centre campus in northern Alberta left some attendees questioning whether the firm is responsive to public concerns.

The event, held at the Grovedale Community Hall on June 4, 2026, featured six information booths staffed by representatives from O'Leary Digital, led by Kevin O'Leary. Attendees like Casey Klein and Gloria Jaycox expressed disappointment, describing vague presentations and lacking concrete data or a town hall format for dialogue. The ambitious $70‑billion project proposes a nine‑gigawatt data centre industrial park spanning over 64 square kilometres in the Municipal District of Greenview. Many participants voiced opposition; others sought more information.

Central issues included the facility's expected heat output, water consumption, noise levels, and environmental impacts. CEO Paul Palandjian stated that AI can be a force for good with proper regulation, and emphasized educational and medical benefits. He asserted the campus would not connect to the existing power grid, avoiding cost impacts on ratepayers, and would operate quietly at around 55 decibels at the perimeter.

However, the project still requires permits and approvals. Klein criticized the limited Indigenous consultation and called for a full environmental impact assessment before any decisions are finalized. The province's Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas previously exempted the project from formal review, citing standard power and water systems.

The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, located about 130 kilometres away, is now urging the federal government to conduct an impact assessment, citing massive emissions, water use, and creation of a heat island in a region already affected by wildfires and drought. Palandjian acknowledged Indigenous environmental concerns and outlined plans to reduce water usage-including floating barge systems and turbo‑cell technology-aiming to limit annual consumption to six million cubic metres





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AI Data Centre Wonder Valley Kevin O'leary Alberta Environmental Assessment Indigenous Consultation Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Water Usage Heat Island Public Opposition

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