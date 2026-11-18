Greg Clark criticizes the Alberta government's new electoral map, citing rejected public consultation and potential legal challenges to hybrid ridings ahead of the next provincial election.

Greg Clark, a former member of Alberta's 2025-26 Electoral Boundaries Commission and ex-Leader of the Alberta Party, has publicly challenged the government's proposed electoral map changes. He argues that the new legislation, which locks in boundaries for the next provincial election, ignores extensive public feedback and introduces controversial hybrid ridings that mix urban and rural voters. The proposed map extends urban constituencies in Calgary and Lethbridge into neighbouring rural areas, a move that has sparked accusations of gerrymandering and prompted the Opposition to vow a court challenge. Clark recently spoke with Alberta Primetime's Michael Higgins to defend the independent panel's original recommendations and explain why the current government's approach lacks sufficient public mandate.

The Original Commission's Public Consultation Process

The original independent panel, which included Clark, conducted a thorough consultation process that differed significantly from the methods used by the replacement panel. The commission traveled approximately 8,000 kilometres and engaged with more than 2,000 Albertans across two separate sets of public hearings. They also received substantial written feedback from citizens. The primary mandate was to ensure that voters could elect representatives who understood their specific local concerns, particularly the desire for voters to vote alongside their immediate neighbours. The vast majority of Albertans rejected the idea of breaking up constituencies between major urban centres and rural areas beyond what was strictly necessary for the arithmetic of electoral boundaries.

Also read Alberta tables bill to adopt new electoral ridings ahead of 2027 election

Justification for Hybrid Constituencies in Alberta

Justice Minister Mickey Amery has stated that hybrid ridings are the necessary way of the future for Alberta's electoral map. However, Clark explained that the original panel approached hybridization only when the electoral math made it unavoidable. In cities like Medicine Hat or Grande Prairie, with populations around 75,000, and an average constituency size of approximately 50,000, it was challenging to create pure urban or rural ridings without hybridization. In contrast, cities like Lethbridge or Red Deer, with populations between 100,000 and 110,000, fit well into two constituencies of about 55,000 people each. The original panel recommended keeping these as two pure urban constituencies, aligning with the clear public preference to avoid mixing distinct demographic areas.

Concerns Over Representation and Rural Voice

Clark highlighted the fundamental concern with mixing urban and rural votes, noting that it can dilute the representation of specific community interests. He cited a powerful testimony from a resident who stated, I do not live in Calgary because I do not live in Calgary, illustrating the disconnect that occurs when voters are paired with neighbours who have vastly different lifestyles and priorities. For example, if a riding contains 5,000 rural voters and 50,000 urban voters, the Member of the Legislative Assembly may struggle to adequately represent the views of the rural portion of the constituency. While courts have deemed hybrid constituencies legal, they require a clear and justified rationale for their implementation, which Clark argues is missing in the current government's proposal.

Advertisement

Legal Challenges and Historical Precedents

The government's decision to reject the original commission's majority opinion is unprecedented in Alberta and potentially in Canadian history. Clark expressed disappointment that the current process is occurring in a real time crunch, with the next election less than a year away, which severely limits the opportunity for meaningful public feedback. He noted that litigation is a likely outcome, with potential legal challenges seeking an injunction to halt the proposed boundaries. If the courts intervene, Alberta could be forced to run the next election using the existing set of 87 boundary constituencies, delaying the implementation of the government's preferred map.

Impact on Future Elections and Public Trust

The pushback against the new boundaries underscores the tension between government legislative power and independent electoral commission recommendations. Clark emphasized that Albertans generally do not want judges to impose electoral boundaries when an independent process has already delivered a balanced solution. The original commission aimed to address the challenges of representing rural and remote areas while accounting for the vast population growth observed in the province over the last eight to ten years. The current legislative move to bypass the original majority opinion risks undermining public trust in the electoral process, as stakeholders argue that the new map prioritizes political strategy over demographic accuracy and community cohesion.