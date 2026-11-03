Alberta Bill 38 Mandates Institutional Neutrality and Caps Tuition

Alberta introduces Bill 38 to enforce institutional neutrality in universities and cap domestic tuition increases at two percent. The legislation aims to standardize free expression policies across post-secondary institutions while streamlining professional licensing.

Alberta introduced Bill 38, the Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, into the legislature on Tuesday, proposing sweeping reforms to govern how public post-secondary institutions operate regarding political discourse and financial policies. This comprehensive legislation seeks to mandate institutional neutrality, requiring universities and colleges to refrain from taking public stances on political or social issues that fall outside their core academic missions. The bill also introduces a strict two percent cap on tuition fee increases for existing domestic students for the upcoming academic year, aiming to reduce financial burdens on learners while standardizing professional licensing frameworks.

Mandating Institutional Neutrality on Campus

Bill 38 defines institutional neutrality as a legal duty for schools to avoid issuing statements that take positions on political, social, or ideological issues unrelated to their academic purpose. Myles McDougall, Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education, stated that universities must stay in their lane to ensure a neutral environment where students can freely discuss their opinions, even if those views are unpopular or controversial. The government emphasizes that while institutions may express sympathy during tragic events, they should not engage with the political elements surrounding those situations. This directive applies to all 26 public post-secondary schools in the province, though private and First Nations institutions remain exempt from these new requirements.

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The legislation requires public and independent universities and colleges to establish and maintain freedom of expression policies that protect the rights of students, staff, and visitors to debate ideas without institutional censorship. These policies must ensure that discourse remains lawful and does not violate established codes of conduct. Although the bill does not outline the specific details of these policies, the ministry expects them to be solidified by next year. McDougall indicated that specific penalties for non-compliance will be determined around the same time, giving institutions a window to align their internal governance structures with the new legal standards.

Historical Context and Freedom of Expression

The push for institutional neutrality builds upon a long-standing effort to protect free speech on Alberta campuses, a mandate that has been in effect since 2019. The concept was originally inspired by the Chicago Principles, established by the University of Chicago in 2014 to commit academics to fostering the widest possible range of ideas, including those considered offensive by many. This historical context underscores the government's intent to balance institutional neutrality with robust individual expression. The goal is to create an environment where diverse viewpoints can coexist without the institution itself endorsing or condemning specific ideological positions.

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Previously, then-minister Demetrios Nicolaides began requiring Alberta's post-secondary academic institutions to report annually on their efforts to protect free speech on campus in 2024. This reporting requirement served as a precursor to the more stringent measures now proposed in Bill 38. McDougall argued that the changes to the Professional Governance Act and the Post-secondary Learning Act will ensure common sense on campus by clarifying the boundaries between institutional action and individual expression. He expressed confidence that most institutions already recognize their role as neutral facilitators of discourse rather than participants in political debates.

Tuition Caps and Student Financial Protections

In addition to ideological mandates, Bill 38 introduces significant financial regulations aimed at controlling tuition costs for domestic students. The bill would cap tuition increases for existing domestic students at two percent for the next academic year, a move designed to provide predictability and relief for families. While the average tuition fees are already capped at two percent annually under current guidelines, and single programs cannot see increases greater than 10 percent, this legislative cap provides a guaranteed lower increase for the 2027-28 school year. The advanced education ministry retains the authority to set maximum tuition amounts for specific programs or groups of programs through ministerial order, ensuring that costs remain aligned with economic circumstances.

McDougall clarified that while the two percent cap is set for the immediate future, long-term tuition strategies will continue to depend on various economic factors. He noted that the government had not previously made such specific financial statements so far in advance, highlighting the novel nature of this direct intervention in tuition policy. The legislation aims to simplify the tuition framework, making it easier for students to plan their educational investments without fear of sudden, significant price hikes. This measure is part of a broader strategy to make post-secondary education more affordable and accessible while maintaining the quality and integrity of academic programs.

Professional Licensing and Conduct Standards

The bill also addresses professional licensing requirements for specialized fields, specifically engineering and geoscience, by streamlining regulatory processes. Technical amendments to the Professional Governance Act will consolidate these fields under the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, replacing the current system of two separate regulatory bodies. This consolidation is intended to reduce administrative complexity and harmonize standards across related professions. The changes are described as minor technical adjustments but represent a significant structural shift in how these critical industries are governed in the province.

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Furthermore, Bill 38 targets inconsistencies in student and staff codes of conduct, which the government describes as a moving target. A 2025 government review of almost 200 policies revealed inconsistent writing and application of existing conduct rules. To address this, the ministry will set minimum conduct requirements, allowing institutions to write their own codes and handle violations on a case-by-case basis. McDougall stated that his ministry is working with stakeholders to refine what these conduct standards entail, noting that emerging issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence on post-secondary systems are being actively monitored by a separate panel. Bill 38 passed first reading on Tuesday afternoon, setting the stage for further legislative debate and eventual implementation across Alberta's post-secondary sector.