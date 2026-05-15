Alberta, BC Join Pipelines Plan

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a plan to construct a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast, with a targeted start by fall 2027. This initiative is a part of the remaining steps of the landmark energy deal. The prime minister also pledged to classify the pipeline as a national interest by October this year, with Alberta's price for carbon emissions rising to $130 per tonne and its headline price to $140 per tonne by 2040.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced on Friday, aiming to commence bitumen pipeline construction to the West Coast by fall 2027.

This initiative aligns with the remaining components of the energy agreement they signed last year, involving carbon emissions pricing. Carney also pledged to classify the pipeline as a national interest by October this year. Alberta's effective industrial carbon emission price will rise to $130 per tonne by 2040, while the headline price will rise to $140 per tonne.

Furthermore, the province plans to elevate its effective price to $140 per tonne, as well. The pipeline relies on the Pathways carbon-capture project, which means reaching a mutual agreement with the Oil Sands Alliance consortium and engaging with the indigenous communities. The Alberta government will also facilitate investment in renewable energy projects. There are no announced private companies interested in building and owning the pipeline yet.

Officials hope for oil inflow in 2033 or 2034. Alberta has dedicated to bring in a minimum price for carbon credits trading as low as $17 per tonne to counter oversupply and encourage decarbonization, which they consider is currently hindered by market fluctuations





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