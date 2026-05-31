Alberta and Manitoba Premiers Clash Over Duty to Consult and Western Collaboration

Premiers Danielle Smith and Wab Kinew publicly disputed the interpretation of Indigenous consultation duties during a western premiers meeting. Smith advocated for limiting the duty to major projects and criticized citizen petitions, while Kinew defended the court ruling and clarified governments' responsibilities. The discussion also covered pipeline cooperation and the political context of Alberta separation petitions.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew engaged in a public disagreement over the interpretation of the " duty to consult " principle regarding Indigenous rights and resource development.

The exchange occurred during a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alberta, on May 26, 2026. Smith had previously stated her belief that a judge erred in a ruling concerning the duty to consult, arguing it should only apply to major projects and not to citizen-initiated petitions. Kinew directly challenged her remarks, affirming his support for the court's decision and clarifying that the duty to consult falls on governments, not petition organizers.

He warned that creating a new international border around Alberta would obstruct established treaty rights for Indigenous peoples to hunt and fish. Smith responded by emphasizing the value of differing opinions and the court system for resolving such disputes. She expressed hope that the appellate process would provide clarity. The dialogue reflects ongoing tensions between provincial premiers over resource development, Indigenous consultation, and political cooperation in Western Canada.

Smith also used the platform to advocate for collaborative infrastructure projects, specifically mentioning pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. She noted that Premier Kinew has expressed interest in developing a Churchill pipeline to transport Alberta oil and in pursuing LNG exports, which could generate new revenue for Manitoba and reduce its dependence on equalization payments-currently around $5 billion annually. The discussion unfolded against the backdrop of separate petitions on Alberta's future within Canada.

Smith referenced two petitions: one, "Forever Canadian," with 400,000 validated signatures, and another, "Stay Free Alberta," with 300,000 signatures that were not validated due to procedural issues. She suggested that, in good faith, the unvalidated signatures should not be counted toward triggering a referendum on separation.

Smith argued that the nearly 700,000 combined signatures demonstrate Albertans' desire for a national conversation but urged postponing any referendum talk for a year or two to focus on building pipelines and strengthening economic partnerships among western provinces. She framed pipeline construction as a tangible way to foster unity and prosperity. Smith's remarks highlighted her administration's priorities: advancing resource projects, redefining consultation obligations, and promoting western collaboration.

Kinew's immediate correction underscored a rift in how premiers interpret constitutional duties and Indigenous relations. The meeting, captured in a group photo where premiers wore Team Canada soccer jerseys, symbolized a veneer of unity that belied substantive policy disagreements. The debate touches on broader themes of federalism, Indigenous rights, regional economic interests, and the political momentum surrounding Alberta's sovereignty movement.

While Smith seeks to channel separatist sentiment toward economic cooperation, Kinew's insistence on respecting judicial rulings and treaty rights signals a more cautious approach to constitutional change. The exchange illustrates the complex interplay between environmental, legal, and political factors shaping Canada's energy landscape and interprovincial dynamics





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Alberta Manitoba Danielle Smith Wab Kinew Duty To Consult Indigenous Rights Pipelines Western Premiers Separation Petition Court Ruling

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