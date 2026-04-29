Alberta Affordability Crisis Deepens: Record Number Struggle to Meet Monthly Expenses

A new CBC News poll reveals a record number of Albertans are finding it difficult to afford monthly expenses, driven by rising costs and economic uncertainty. The poll shows 59% of Albertans are struggling, with significant impacts on spending habits and financial well-being.

A growing number of Alberta ns are struggling to afford monthly expenses, reaching the highest level in eight years of CBC News polling. The latest data reveals that 59% of Alberta ns find it somewhat or very difficult to make ends meet, an eight-percentage-point increase since last spring.

This financial strain is coupled with widespread economic pessimism, with 67% believing it’s a bad time for major purchases like homes or cars. The rising cost of living is forcing families to make difficult choices, such as downsizing living spaces and cutting back on essential spending.

Jamieson Gardiner, a resident of Airdrie, recently moved his family into a smaller basement suite and now walks an hour to work to save money, finding that rent exceeds mortgage payments for many of his friends. The situation is particularly challenging for unemployed individuals, with 85% reporting difficulty covering expenses, and nearly half of seniors (46%) are also facing financial hardship.

The economic anxiety is fueled by global factors including U.S. tariffs, sluggish global growth, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is driving up fuel prices. Many Albertans are experiencing a significant increase in grocery bills, with some reporting that costs have tripled in recent years. Individuals like James Simpson, a father of seven, now spend nearly $1000 per visit to Costco, compared to $400 previously.

Newcomers to Canada, such as Oluwaseun Biodun, are relying heavily on credit cards to cover expenses and are nearing their credit limits. Truck driver Joel Vijayan is feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs, which are consuming a large portion of his income. The pollster Janet Brown notes that people are feeling uncertain about the economy and their personal financial situations, leading them to adopt a more cautious approach to spending.

The growing financial pressures are also reflected in a notable increase in pessimism about the Alberta economy. 51% of Albertans believe the economy is getting worse, a 10-percentage-point jump since last spring, reaching levels not seen since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While 35% believe the economy is stable, the overall sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.

Interestingly, even a majority of United Conservative Party supporters (63%) are reporting difficulty paying their bills, suggesting that economic concerns are crossing political lines. The CBC News polling data paints a concerning picture of the financial well-being of Albertans, highlighting the urgent need for solutions to address the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty





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