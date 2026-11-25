Terri Pelton argues that lowering the review age to 19 prevents learning from deaths of young adults in care, while Minister Searle Turton defends the policy change.

Alberta child and youth advocate Terri Pelton has issued a stark warning that limiting the mandate of the provincial child and youth advocate prevents the province from learning crucial lessons from the deaths of children in care. Pelton expressed deep concern over recent legislative changes that reduced the age threshold for mandatory reviews from 23 to 19, arguing that this shift obscures critical data regarding young adults who were permanent wards of the government. She emphasized that without monitoring outcomes for those who age out of the system, the province fails to deliver justice for lives lost under state guardianship.

Mandate Change Excludes Young Adult Deaths

Under the law changed by the United Conservative Party government last year, the maximum age for reviewing a young person's death or serious injury dropped to 19 as of June. Pelton noted that since the law took effect, her office continues to receive notifications regarding injuries and deaths involving individuals aged 20 to 23, yet her office is no longer mandated to examine the circumstances surrounding these occurrences. This regulatory gap means that fatalities among older youth in care are effectively removed from official safety assessments, leaving significant blind spots in the province's child welfare data.

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High Rates of Harm and Systemic Failures

Analysis of the fiscal year from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, reveals that 69 deaths and 13 serious injuries were reported among those involved with Children and Family Services. Of these cases, 15 involved young adults aged 20 or older who fall outside the new review mandate. The report highlights that 43 per cent of the cases involved death or serious injury linked to drugs and alcohol, while eight deaths were attributed to suicide. These statistics underscore the severe risks facing former wards as they navigate adulthood without the protective oversight previously monitored by the advocate.

Critical Infant Deaths and Caseworker Support

Pelton expressed particular disturbance regarding cases where infants were seriously harmed by accidental drug ingestion, citing two specific incidents involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, and morphine toxicity. In one case, a 12-month-old died after staff had developed safety plans with relatives, yet initial assessments were not revisited to check for drug presence in the home. To support the staff handling these complex cases, Pelton recommended minimum supervision requirements for front-line workers, regular reviews of supervision practices, and ongoing professional development for supervisors across up to nine government ministries.

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Government Defense and Political Backlash

Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton defended the reduction of the review age, stating his focus remains on the youngest people in the system to ensure they grow into resilient adults. Turton pledged to review Pelton's recommendations and respond officially within 70 days, asserting that his priority is supporting the system so children can be properly looked after. He argued that the change ensures attention is focused on services needed when youth become older, rather than extending reviews to those who have aged out of care.

Opposition Criticism and Systemic Concerns

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi criticized the government for not focusing on the vulnerability of children in care, noting that vulnerable children continue to be victims of abuse and death. Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse, the Opposition's children and family services critic, highlighted that the advocate received 669 mandatory notifications last year, with 98 per cent involving allegations of abuse or neglect. Calahoo-Stonehouse argued that such a high volume of complaints indicates systemic failure, stating that such a workload would typically result in dismissal and calling for the minister to be held accountable.