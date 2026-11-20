Alberta has tweaked its carbon capture incentive program to provide grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs during construction. The change aims to better align provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit as negotiations continue on the Pathways project.

Alberta has adjusted its carbon capture and storage incentive program so that some funds are available during construction instead of only once a project starts up.

Alberta Adjusts Carbon Capture Incentive Program

The change, announced Friday, is intended to better align provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. Under the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program, companies can receive grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs for certain projects. These projects can be in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries. The announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers work to hammer out final agreements on moving the Pathways project forward.

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At the same time, the parties are trying to enable oilsands production growth. Pathways would transport carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites via pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. There, the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere. The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15.

However, company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. A photo from November 6, 2015 shows the Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. The image was captured by Jason Franson of The Canadian Press. The incentive change is meant to provide funding during the construction phase of projects, rather than waiting until a project begins operating.

This approach mirrors the structure of the federal tax credit. Alberta's oil and gas sector, along with petrochemical and power industries, are eligible for the grants under the program. The 12 per cent coverage of eligible capital costs applies to certain projects within those sectors. The negotiations over the Pathways project involve the provincial government, the federal government and the five largest oilsands producers.

The goal is to finalize agreements that support both carbon capture and continued oilsands production. The Pathways project would involve capturing carbon dioxide from multiple oilsands sites. That CO2 would then be transported through a pipeline to a storage hub near Cold Lake, Alberta, where it would be stored underground permanently. The original target for announcing definitive agreements was around November 15.

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Company executives have since indicated they are willing to take additional time to ensure the deal is done correctly. The Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program now offers grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs. This change is designed to better align provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. The announcement was made on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Pathways Project Carbon Capture Negotiations

The current article was published at 6:41 p.m. GMT+2 on that date. The new source text was published at 12:01 p.m. EST on the same day. Alberta is working with Ottawa and industry partners to move the Pathways project forward. The project is seen as a key part of efforts to reduce emissions from oilsands operations while allowing production growth.

The Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. , is shown in a photo from November 6, 2015. The image is credited to Jason Franson of The Canadian Press. The incentive program adjustment is intended to provide construction funding for eligible projects.

The change means companies no longer have to wait until a project starts up to receive some funds. Eligible projects include those in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries. The grants cover 12 per cent of eligible capital costs for certain projects within those sectors. The Pathways project would transport captured carbon dioxide from various oilsands sites.

The CO2 would travel via pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. At the storage hub, the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere. The project is a collaboration between Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers. Company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal.

The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15. The Alberta government has tweaked its carbon capture and storage incentives. The change is meant to better align the provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. The announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and industry work to hammer out final agreements on moving the Pathways project forward.

At the same time, they are trying to enable oilsands production growth. The current article was published by The Canadian Press. Lauren Krugel is the author. The photo is from The Canadian Press and Jason Franson.

Article Source and Publication Details

The new source text is from BNN Bloomberg, Canada's definitive source for business news. BNN Bloomberg is dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses. The BNN Bloomberg page also featured video gallery items on recent flooding in B.C.

's Pemberton Valley, a fatal head-on crash near Leduc, a $17 million boost for homelessness in Saint John, a jury denying Ron Cyr's request for early parole eligibility, a viral video of an influencer's blind dog tarot reading, a police report of a teen-caused fire doing $100,000 in damages, the opening of a Costco in East Windsor, and a video asking why gas prices have fallen amid the Iran war.

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Other items on the BNN Bloomberg page included a university student arrested and jailed with charges later dropped, no changes to core cadet programming after cancellation emails, a new federal digital transformation chief working for $1 a year, what The Children's Place bankruptcy means for Canadian customers, an explainer on IBD and its treatment, France probing actor Depardieu and author Houellebecq over alleged gang rape, Canadians Pereira and Michaud leading pairs after the short program at the Finlandia Trophy, Pete Rose posthumously pardoned by Trump after MLB reinstated him, fluffy rabbits and a dark past drawing tourists to a Japan island, northeastern Florida under flood threats from storms that devastated coastal communities, UN climate talks slammed by activists and leaders as fossil fuels go unmentioned in a draft agreement, and astronomers observing a huge puffy star engulf a smaller companion.

These additional items from the BNN Bloomberg page are not related to the Alberta carbon capture incentive story. They are listed here as they appeared on the same page as the new source text. The key facts of the Alberta carbon capture story remain: the province has adjusted its incentive program to provide construction funding, grants cover 12 per cent of eligible capital costs, the change aligns with the federal tax credit, and negotiations continue on the Pathways project.

The Pathways project would transport CO2 from oilsands sites to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. The project involves Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers. The goal is to move the project forward while enabling oilsands production growth. The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15.

Company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. The Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program now provides grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs. The change is meant to better align provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. Eligible projects include those in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.

The announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers work to hammer out final agreements on moving the Pathways project forward while at the same time enabling oilsands production growth. Pathways would transport carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites via pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. , where the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15, but company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. The current article was published on Fri, November 20, 2026 at 6:41 p.m. GMT+2. The new source text was published on November 20, 2026 at 12:01 p.m. EST. The photo of the Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

, was taken on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. The image is credited to The Canadian Press and Jason Franson. Lauren Krugel of The Canadian Press is the author of the current article. The new source text is from BNN Bloomberg.

Oilsands Production Growth and Storage Hub

The Alberta government has tweaked its carbon capture and storage incentives so that some funds are available during construction instead of only once a project starts up. Under the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program, companies can receive grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs for certain projects, including in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries. The change is meant to better align the provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit.

The announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers work to hammer out final agreements on moving the Pathways project forward while at the same time enabling oilsands production growth. Pathways would transport carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites via pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. , where the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15, but company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press