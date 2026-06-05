Albania Protests Against Jared Kushner's Luxury Resort Development

Thousands of Albanians took to the streets of the capital to protest a luxury resort development planned by a company linked to Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project faces resistance from environmental campaigners and critics of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Thousands of Albania ns took to the streets of the capital on Thursday to protest a luxury resort development planned by a company linked to Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner .

The project, which spans an uninhabited island and a wildlife reserve on the Adriatic coast, faces resistance from environmental campaigners and critics of longtime Prime Minister Edi Rama. A massive coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing growing resistance from protesters in Albania.

The government says the development on the Adriatic coast would be transformational for the former communist nation as it seeks to enter the high-end tourism market and pursue European Union membership. But the venture, spanning an abandoned island and a nearby stretch of seafront on Albania's southern coast, has drawn opposition from environmental campaigners and critics of longtime Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The luxury project has two components: a coastal development in the Narta Lagoon area, a wildlife reserve, and a smaller resort on the nearby uninhabited island of Sazan, a communist-era military base. A drone-captured view of demonstrators gathered in Tirana Thursday, during a protest against a luxury resort development planned by a company linked with U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The planned development of hotels, apartments, villas and a marina is linked to Kushner and Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. In an interview this week with U.S. podcaster David Senra, Ivanka Trump said they discovered the site by accident. We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that's how we found it, she said.

We swam to the island. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated. An investment firm linked to Kushner has been granted special investor status by Albanian authorities. Albania has 450 kilometres of coast that remained largely underdeveloped during decades of harsh communist rule.

Protest groups fear the sections of that pristine coastline could be snapped up by powerful investors. And public anger grew after video showed an activist being dragged by a private security guard while demonstrating at the site. The development is planned within a nature reserve and one of Albania's most valuable biodiversity areas, a key stopover for migratory birds along the Adriatic coast. A protester holds pink flamingo cutouts during a demonstration in Tirana on Wednesday.

Protesters have carried cardboard cut-outs of pink flamingos, one of the protected migratory bird species, at rallies in Tirana. Since late May, excavators and other heavy machinery have entered the area, opening access routes, digging into the sand, clearing land among pine trees and installing fencing. Environmental groups from Albania and elsewhere in Europe condemned the work, with one prominent local group saying long-protected habitats are being irreversibly destroyed.

Albania's state anti-corruption agency has confirmed it opened an investigation related to the project but has not disclosed details. An investment firm linked to Jared Kushner - seen above at a Ukraine-related summit in Paris in January - has been granted special investor status by Albanian authorities. The government says the land earmarked for the project is privately owned. But competing claims have emerged questioning the privatization - a common type of legal dispute.

Rama has committed to the venture, saying it would align with Albania's ambition to become a major global tourism destination. Albania should not be a country that fears an extraordinary project like this one, where exceptional partners have come together to invest 4 billion euros, Rama said.

However, the demise of a similar project in Serbia offers a cautionary tale. In November, Serbia's Parliament passed a special law to allow a luxury complex in the capital, Belgrade, to be financed by an investment company linked to Kushner. The following month, Serbia's prosecutor for organized crime charged four people, including a government minister, with abuse of office and falsifying of documents to help pave the way for the development.

Kushner later withdrew from the planned multi-million investment, which would have replaced a sprawling bombed-out military complex - a designated heritage zone whose legal protection was lifted by the former officials now on trial





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