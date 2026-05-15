Alamos Gold Ontario Invests $50,000 to Help Northern Ontario Patients Access Healthcare

Alamos Gold Ontario has made a $50,000 investment to support Hope Air, a charity that provides free flights, accommodations, and travel support for patients in financial need who must travel far from home for medical care. The donation will help remove one of the biggest barriers to healthcare access in Northern Ontario, enabling patients to focus on their health without worrying about the cost of getting there.

Alamos Gold Ontario's $50,000 investment will help remove one of the biggest barriers to healthcare facing Northern Ontario patients: the cost of getting there. The donation will support Hope Air 's mission to ensure that patients in financial need can access life-saving medical care far from home by covering the cost of flights, accommodations, meals, and ground transportation.

Northern Ontario communities face some of the greatest barriers to healthcare access in the province. Specialized medical services are often concentrated in southern urban centres, requiring patients to travel hundreds of kilometres for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care. For many families already under financial strain, the cost of airfare, hotels, meals, and ground transportation can make attending appointments impossible.

Hope Air has been helping to remove these barriers for 40 years by providing free travel support so patients can focus on their health; not how they’ll get there. In 2025, Hope Air supported more than 2,900 medical travel arrangements across Ontario, with a significant concentration in Northern communities such as Timmins, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, and Sault Ste. Marie.

‘Alamos Gold has a strong presence in Northern Ontario, with two operations and employees embedded in several communities,’ said John McCluskey, President and CEO, Alamos Gold. ‘Partnering with Hope Air is a meaningful way to support residents in Northern Ontario who face long distances when seeking the specialized medical care they need.

’ Hope Air’s services are especially critical in Northern Ontario, where demand has grown sharply in recent years and where patients like Harper, a young child from Sault Ste. Marie, must travel hundreds of kilometres to access highly specialized care that wasn’t available locally. Born three months prematurely and diagnosed at birth with a neurological disorder in 2024, Harper required urgent treatment in London, Ontario, nearly 700 kilometres from home.

She underwent multiple brain surgeries and spent months receiving intensive medical care, while her mother, Megan, remained by her side far from family and community support. When it was time to travel home, and later return for follow-up care, Hope Air stepped in to help. Through the Volunteer Pilot Program, flights between London and Sault Ste. Marie transformed what would have been an exhausting eight-hour drive into a calm, two-hour journey.

For a medically fragile infant recovering from surgery, avoiding long highway travel made an enormous difference. Harper’s journey resonates deeply within the Northern Ontario community, and it is particularly relevant to Alamos Gold’s support of Hope Air. Stories like Harper’s are a powerful reminder that access to healthcare should never depend on geography or financial means. Through partnerships like this one, more Northern Ontario families can focus on healing — not the distance between them and the care they need.

As a major employer and long-term contributor to Northern Ontario’s economy, Alamos Gold’s investment reflects a shared commitment with Hope Air to healthier, stronger communities. The $50,000 donation will directly support medical travel for patients living in and around communities near Alamos Gold’s operations, helping ensure no patient is left behind when accessing life-saving care





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alamos Gold Hope Air Northern Ontario Healthcare Access Financial Strain Medical Travel Arrangements Volunteer Pilots Dubreuilville Island Gold District Medical Journey In London Financial Means Geography Healthcare Should Never Depend Shared Commitment Healthier Stronger Communities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Equinox Gold to acquire Orla Mining to create $18.5-billion gold producerCombined company projected to produce 1.1 million ounces of gold this year from six mines across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Nicaragua

Read more »

Equinox Gold Pursues Northern Canada Mining Giant Orla in a $7-billion BidEquinox Gold, a Canadian mining company, has made an unsolicited $7-billion offer to acquire Orla Mining Ltd., a miner of gold properties in Canada and internationally. The proposed takeover aims to position Equinox as the second-largest gold producer in Canada and expand its reach in the North American gold mining sector.

Read more »

Agnico Eagle unveils capital plan for Ontario gold mining operationsCompany plans to spend $14-billion over next five years on previously disclosed projects

Read more »

Alamos Gold Ontario commits $50,000 to help Northern Ontario patients access life-saving medical careWith two operations and employees embedded across Northern communities, Alamos Gold says partnering with Hope Air is a practical way to support residents who must travel long distances for diagnosis and follow-up care

Read more »