Alabama's U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville Wins GOP gubernatorial Nomination

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has secured the Republican nomination for governor in Alabama, against opponent Ken McFeeters' challenge. Tuberville's decision made him eligible for the 2022 general election. President Donald Trump has backed Tuberville's bid for governor.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has won the Republican nomination for governor in Alabama . The former college football coach entered politics with his election to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Tuberville opted not to seek a second term and instead launched a bid for governor. During his time in the U.S. Senate, Tuberville was closely aligned with President Donald Trump, who endorsed Tuberville in 2020 and has also backed his bid for governor.

'Tommy Tuberville has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of Alabama - COACH TUBERVILLE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! ', Trump wrote on social media. During the primary, opponent Ken McFeeters accused Tuberville of not meeting the legal requirement to have lived in the state for seven years. Tuberville maintains he meets the residency requirement, and the Alabama Republican Party dismissed McFeeters' challenge.

Alabama Republicans on Tuesday will choose among several U.S. Senate candidates who have stressed their loyalty to President Donald Trump as the party looks for a nominee to succeed Tuberville, who is running for governor this year. U.S. Rep. Barry Moore and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are among the best-known candidates in a field of seven Republicans





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U.S. Presidential Election Coverage Political Events Coverage Alabama Republican Senate U.S. Senate Gubernatorial Endorsement Challenge Living Loyalty University Party Decision Preceded

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U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville Wins Alabama Republican Primary for GovernorThe former college football coach wins the nomination, opting not to seek a second term and instead launching a bid for governor. President Donald Trump endorses him during the primary.

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