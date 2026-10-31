Alabama Republican efforts to target Black congressman Shomari Figures backfire as he wins his Democratic primary in a district redrawn by Republicans after a Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama Republican s had thought they had drawn a safe US House seat but Black congressman Shomari Figures had other ideas. With the US Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act this year figures knew he would be targeted.

Figures won his Democratic primary in an Alabama district that was redrawn after a Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act. This redrawing of the district was part of a larger effort by Republicans to help the party keep control of the US House. Republican efforts included redrawing the district to make it less Black and gerrymandering the maps for the districts. Figures was targeted in this effort but he was still able to win his primary.

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Democratic Incumbents Face Fierce Fall Contests

The Democratic incumbents who won their primaries in Alabama's districts that were redrawn by Republicans after a Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act are preparing for what are expected to be fierce contests for the Deep South seats in the fall. Figures now will face a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump in his fight for reelection to an Alabama congressional seat the GOP redrew as part of a larger effort to help the party keep control of the US House.

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Figures has shown determination and resolve in his fight to represent his constituents. He has spoken out on issues that matter to them. Despite the odds being against him Figures is not giving up. He is confident that he will win the election and continue to represent the people of Alabama.

Figures Advocates For Constituents And Unity

Figures' message of hope and unity has resonated with many in the state. He has spoken out on issues such as healthcare job creation and education. Figures is a strong advocate for his constituents and has a proven track record of getting things done. Figures' determination and resolve are traits that have made him a respected leader in Alabama.