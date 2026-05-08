Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina Lawmakers Present New Congressional Redistricting Plans, Responding to Supreme Court Ruling

Alabama, Louisiana, and South Carolina lawmakers are setting the stage for new congressional primaries if the state can use different districts for the House elections, as approved by courts. Also, they are presenting new district lines that could favor Republicans within Southern states.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In a sequence of coordinated moves, Alabama , Louisiana , and South Carolina lawmakers enacted or presented new congressional redistricting plans, capitalizing on recent Supreme Court rulings weakening Voting Rights Act protections for minorities.

Tennessee enacted district lines for its congressional seats in a Black-majority district in Memphis, where the state Democratic Party sued on Friday, seeking to prevent the districts from being used until after this year's elections because of the tight time frame. Republican lawmakers in Texas tried to redraw districts to favor them in the 2022 midterm elections.

Even before the high court ruling, Republicans and Democrats were already engaged in a fierce redistricting battle, with each party seeking an edge in the House. The Virginia Supreme Court invalidated a districting amendment because of procedural requirements, denying Democrats as many as four additional House seats





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Alabama Louisiana South Carolina Virginia Congressional Redistricting Voting Rights Act Supreme Court Gerrymandering

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