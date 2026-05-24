Alabama High School and Toyota Training Students for High-Paying Trades Jobs

A new school, Huntsville Center for Technology (HCT), trains students for roles that pay $40 an hour and can't be automated, addressing the U.S.'s dire shortage of skilled tradespeople. Meanwhile, the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) is preparing students for an AI-dominated economy in the aerospace and defense industries.

As AI wipes out white-collar jobs, one Alabama high school and Toyota are training students for roles that pay $40 an hour and can't be automated.

The U.S. has a dire shortage of skilled tradespeople, leading to an imbalance where there's an oversupply of college-educated white-collar workers and a shortage of blue-collar workers like electricians, construction workers, and factory workers. The Huntsville Center for Technology (HCT) is a new $40 million facility aiming to replenish the talent pool with an Inditech program that combines industry-standard training with a direct partnership with Toyota.

The program focuses on training students for industrial maintenance roles, with potential high-income salaries early in their careers. Meanwhile, the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) integrates cyber tech and engineering across academic disciplines, preparing students for an AI-dominated economy and the aerospace and defense industries





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Skilled Tradespeople Blue-Collar Workers White-Collar Workers Shortage Of Factory Workers Shortage Of Construction Workers Oversupply Of College-Educated White-Collar Wo AI Automation Blue-Collar Inditex Program Radleyonm Huntsville

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