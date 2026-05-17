AKT Delayed Bitcoin-like Crash? A Bearish Reversal

The blockchain project AKT (AKT) suffered a 12% price decline within 24 hours of trading, accompanied by a massive 32% drop in volume. This sharp downtrend is a testament to the profound level of selling pressure that has gripped the crypto market.

Fell over 12% in 24 hours due to sharp decline Trading volume collapse 32% Aggressive selling pressure across markets during Friday trading Decline in Market capitalization 13.11% to almost $204.34 million Speculative participation had cooled after earlier buying pressure Price weakness remained dominant as broader sentiment deteriorated across the sector Stableization not evident despite continuous outflow pressure Total long liquidations surpassed $56K and short liquidations stayed low indicating bullish traders absorbed most of the recent downside volatility Binance and Gate recorded high liquidated long positions during decline Market still fail to stabilize despite outflow pressur.

Fell over 12% in 24 hours due to sharp decline Trading volume collapse 32% Aggressive selling pressure across markets during Friday trading Decline in Market capitalization 13.11% to almost $204.34 million Speculative participation had cooled after earlier buying pressure Price weakness remained dominant as broader sentiment deteriorated across the sector Stableization not evident despite continuous outflow pressure Total long liquidations surpassed $56K and short liquidations stayed low indicating bullish traders absorbed most of the recent downside volatility Binance and Gate recorded high liquidated long positions during decline Market still fail to stabilize despite outflow pressur





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