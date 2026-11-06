Yemen Market Airstrike Kills at Least 30 in Taiz Province

An airstrike hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 30 people and wounding eight, according to Houthi officials. Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government traded blame for the attack.

Airstrikes hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 30 people and wounding another eight, according to an official with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

It would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces. Houthi health ministry spokesperson Anees Alsabahi said on X that the death toll from the strike on the market in al-Waziyah in Taiz province had reached at least 30, with eight wounded. He said the toll was expected to rise and blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the airstrikes.

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Airstrikes Hit Market In Taiz Province

Market Strike In Taiz Province The strike hit the al-Hadara market in al-Waziyah at around 7 a.m. local time on Friday. Footage aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel showed plumes of smoke rising from the site, with a damaged building containing canned food, destroyed vehicles, scattered fruit boxes and rubble and debris.

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The provincial media office acknowledged in a Facebook statement that there had been an attack on the busy market and said there were casualties, but did not provide a toll or other details. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that three airstrikes hit the al-Hadara market.

He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks and claimed that warplanes took off from the Khamis Mushait air base and left Taiz province around 8 a.m. He provided no evidence for the claim, and The Associated Press could not independently verify it. Saudi Arabia's information ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately clear how many people were at the market at the time of the strike.

Competing Claims Over Attack Responsibility

Competing Claims Over Attack Markets in Yemen typically see an influx of shoppers on Friday afternoons following prayers. Friday is a day off in much of the Arab world, and markets tend to be busy, though the early morning timing meant the number of shoppers was uncertain. Yemen's Saudi-backed military and the Houthi rebels traded accusations over responsibility for the deadly airstrike on the market.

The authorities affiliated with the Yemeni government in Taiz blamed the Houthis for the attack and said that no airstrikes were carried out in the area. The provincial media office added that indiscriminate Houthi missile attacks, including the use of ballistic missiles, endanger civilian lives. It said markets and populated areas must be protected. Taiz is mostly controlled by the Houthis, who have besieged the provincial capital, where the Saudi-allied government and its forces are based.

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The Houthis have tightened their encirclement of the city of Taiz, which is controlled by the internationally recognized Yemeni government, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation among civilians. Residents are struggling to secure drinking water and food supplies as the Houthis restrict movement into the city. In the hills surrounding Taiz, government forces are trying to repel the Houthis but face stiff resistance, especially east of the city.

Houthi Advance On Strategic Taiz City

Houthi Advance On Taiz City In September, the Houthis ramped up their advance on Taiz, a strategic gateway to southern Yemen, after a lightning-fast capture of the port city of Mokha, an area about 130 kilometers (80 miles) away that is vital to controlling shipping through the Red Sea. Gaining control of Taiz city is vital to the Houthis if they seek to advance south toward Aden and Lahj, analysts say, but that will not be easy, experts have previously said.

Last month, a Houthi missile attack with ballistic missiles killed at least 75 soldiers at a military camp and wounded around 200 recruits in the southern province of Shabwa. The rebels acknowledged targeting the camp at the time. In September, Houthi rebels accused Saudi Arabia of striking a prison in the country's north. The prison in Hazm, the Jawf provincial capital, collapsed when coalition strikes hit the area, killing at least 23 people.

By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press. Associated Press writer Toqa Ezzidin contributed. This report includes a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa.