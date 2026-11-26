Norse Atlantic has suspended all flights and will file for bankruptcy if it cannot secure short-term financing urgently, as the Iran war deepens the worst aviation crisis since the pandemic.

Norse Atlantic has suspended all flights and plans to file for bankruptcy if short-term financing is not secured urgently, the Norwegian long-haul budget carrier said.

Iran War Disrupts Aviation

The airline has returned all its aircraft to bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business daily Finansavisen. The company is the latest casualty of sector-wide turmoil provoked by the Iran war. The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic. The conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices and sends airlines' costs skyrocketing.

Also read Oil prices fall as supply concerns linger after Iran claims mine strikes on ships

European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran. They have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines. Norse Atlantic had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was critical. It said it required new financing for short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share price down 85%.

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Its shares rose 9% by 1002 GMT on Thursday, though the move reflected volatile trading and sharp price swings. The shares were placed in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty. Turmoil at the company has wiped out 99% of Norse's market value this year alone. Norse's fuel bill surged due to the Iran war because it had not hedged its fuel needs and was forced to operate at reduced capacity.

That is a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes. If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy, Norse said in a statement on Thursday. Norse is still considering options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, the airline said. Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July.

In October it said it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines would lease two jets. But on Wednesday, PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the deal, forcing it to cancel two flights. The suspension of flights makes it increasingly unlikely that the airline can return to operations. There will be an impact on customer confidence for new bookings, said aviation analyst John Strickland.

Broader Airline Struggles

Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties. Latvian carrier airBaltic entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September and is restructuring to shore up new financing. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flying. It used 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and many former Norwegian staff.

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But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic lacked a feeder service from regional connections. Industry analysts early on said this could hamper efforts to fill the startup carrier's transatlantic flights. The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone. Long-haul, low-cost is a difficult model, said James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy.

Fuel accounts for a huge amount of costs, and it is difficult to get a significant cost advantage against legacy network carriers, Halstead said. Demand is also fickle and highly price sensitive and seasonal. The carrier's bankruptcy warning comes as the Iran war continues to disrupt global aviation. Airlines face higher fuel prices, reduced capacity and uncertain demand, deepening the worst industry crisis since the pandemic.

Norse's future now depends on securing short-term financing or a takeover that includes a financing solution. Without it, the board intends to file for bankruptcy, leaving the airline's operations and customers in limbo.