A cascade of airline system failures, storms on both coasts, and airfares up more than a third are making Thanksgiving travel chaotic as millions head out for the holiday.

Travelers face a chaotic Thanksgiving week after a series of airline system glitches, storms threatening both coasts, and airfares that have soared more than a third above last year.

The busiest travel week of the year has Americans feeling jittery from Newark to Atlanta to Minneapolis. Thanksgiving is going to be nuts, said Herbert Tobias, 32, at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday. I would literally recommend being here, they say three hours, take the three hours, you are going to need it. Everyone is travelling.

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The biggest unknown is whether airlines will be upended again by new system failures. First came the Federal Aviation Administration network malfunction that set off the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

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Airline System Glitches Cause Delays

Then last week both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suffered their own outages, leading to hundreds of flight delays. Delta said its operations were stable Monday, a day after over 1,000 of its flights were delayed when an automated system that calculates aircraft weight malfunctioned. Delta teams are focused on keeping the operation moving safely and caring for our customers, the airline said. As of Monday morning, the flight-tracking website FlightAware said 7 percent of Delta flights were delayed.

You do your best to be patient, but it is also helpful to have some context of what is going on, because our lives are literally in your hands, said Chianti Blackmon, a college administrator at the Atlanta airport. Roundtrip domestic tickets for Thanksgiving are up more than one-third from the same time last year, according to estimates made in late October by the travel-booking company Hopper.

Lexa Berman and her mother Randi Berman were heading home to Las Vegas after three days in New Jersey. They hoped for quiet planes and an orderly trip home. But Randi Berman, who worked as an airline representative for 35 years, said delays come with traveling this time of year. Safety comes first and if there is a delay, we will get there.

Storms Threaten East And West Coasts

There is no rush, she said. Holiday travelers can expect a rainy week on the East and West coasts and dry conditions in the nation mid-section, said Joe Wegman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. Many eyes are on an East Coast system. Heavy rain and high winds are expected to start Wednesday night along the coast of the Carolinas, hit the New York City area on Thanksgiving Day and reach Maine by Friday, he said.

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The windy forecast was causing concerns about whether the big balloons will be able to fly during the 100th Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. City law prohibits Macy from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph). The weather service said it expected the rain in New York to hold off until after the parade ends, but wind could be an issue.

Weather Risks Macy Parade Balloons

This is poor timing with the storm coming up on Thanksgiving Day, Wegman said. Perhaps better timing that it is happening on Thanksgiving Day rather on any of the travel days before and after. Rainy and windy weather also was expected on the West Coast. Moderate to major coastal flooding was forecast from Washington state to Southern California because of possible record-breaking king tides.

Rain was forecast for the Pacific Northwest on Monday, and expected to spread to northern and central California by Wednesday morning with snow possible in higher elevations, the weather service said. Snow was forecast Monday for parts of the Rockies, northern Michigan, western New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania. Across the U.S., certainly check with your local airports and airlines for any possible delays, Wegman said.

I think weather will not be a significant factor except on Thanksgiving Day itself, and if there are any lingering impacts into Friday morning perhaps from delays that happen on Thanksgiving Day. Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press reporters Emilie Megnien in Atlanta, Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed. Tassanee Vejpongsa and John Seewer, The Associated Press.