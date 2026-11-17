Brothers Quinnten and Ellisten Iversen won the Airbus livery contest with a packaging box design, now unveiled on the A350F. See how their concept was realized and what comes next for the young designers.

Brothers Quinnten and Ellisten Iversen recently witnessed their creative vision come to life during a trip to Toulouse, France, in July. The siblings were invited as special guests of aircraft manufacturer Airbus to view their winning livery design on the new A350F cargo jet in person. This milestone marks the culmination of a process that began when their concept was chosen from more than 4,000 worldwide entries in 2023.

Airbus Livery Contest Winner Selected

The design selection process for the A350F attracted thousands of applicants globally, making the brothers' achievement particularly significant. Quinnten Iversen was sixteen years old and Ellisten Iversen was twelve years old at the time the contest concluded in 2023. Their entry stood out among the competition due to its clever integration of aviation enthusiasm with a universally recognizable concept, ultimately securing them the partnership with the European aerospace giant.

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Concept Evolved From Packaging Box Idea

The core concept behind the winning design was to make the freight aircraft visually resemble a shipping package. Ellisten Iversen described the inspiration as instantaneous, noting that the packaging box idea immediately resonated with both brothers because it combined their interests in a humorous yet logical way. Quinnten Iversen added that the design had to be unique but also sensible, acknowledging that a cargo plane should intuitively represent its function of transporting goods.

Collaboration With Co-winner John Feehan

During the development phase, the Iversen brothers discovered that John Feehan, a fifty-seven-year-old graphic designer from Ireland, had submitted a similarly themed entry. Rather than competing against each other, the teams decided to combine their designs to create a superior final product. Quinnten Iversen noted that working with John Feehan allowed them to refine the aesthetic, resulting in a livery that looked even better than their individual initial concepts.

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Paris Air Show Unveiling and Manufacturing

It took approximately three years to build the aircraft and apply the color scheme to the exterior. The brothers first unveiled the design and met the Airbus team during the Paris Air Show. Quinnten Iversen recalled the emotional experience of meeting the individuals they had previously only communicated with over the phone. This recent visit to Toulouse provided a rare opportunity to see the manufacturing facilities and observe the pride Airbus employees felt in the finished product.

First Flight and Future Career Aspirations

The brothers attended the aircraft's first flight, describing the moment as deeply moving given the revolutionary nature of the freighter. Quinnten Iversen, who now works as a flight instructor at Springbank Airport, expressed a long-term goal of flying commercial jets. Ellisten Iversen, currently enrolled in the engineering program at the University of Calgary, hopes to leverage his win to work directly with Airbus on future aircraft components, aiming to contribute to the team in a professional engineering capacity.