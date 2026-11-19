Airbnb's new policy bars hosts from requiring guests to do significant cleaning tasks like stripping beds or taking out trash, as experts say the company is standardizing its operations to match hotels.

TORONTO - When guests check out of James Lamont's Airbnb property in Prince Edward County, he would typically ask them to start the dishwasher or begin a load of laundry before they left.

Airbnb Hosts Forbidden From Asking Guests To Clean

But starting Friday, Lamont can no longer make that request. Airbnb's new policy says hosts can't ask guests to do tasks that require significant effort or time or would typically be performed by a cleaner. These include stripping the bed, taking trash off-site or cleaning and putting away dishes, the company says on its website. Lamont said the changes won't impact how he rents out his property or his willingness to list it on Airbnb.

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The only reason why we would ask for it is because often, if it's same day turnover, it gives our cleaning team a head start on doing laundry, which tends to take the longest to do if you're flipping it over in one day, he said. At the end of the day, the responsibility and the upkeep of the property is the owner's and quite frankly, shouldn't be put on guests.

Hospitality and tourism experts suggest the new policies, which cover house rules and transparency around fees, signal the vacation rental company is trying to offer guests a more standardized and carefree experience that matches those of hotels. What they're trying to do is make it more transparent, take away the opaqueness and have people know exactly what they are paying before they come, said Wayne Smith, the hospitality and tourism research director at Toronto Metropolitan University.

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And that's just good business. According to Statistics Canada, in 2023 there were more than 355,000 short-term rental listings, which are generally defined as full or partial units available for rent via online platforms for up to 28 days. Airbnb does not publicly share information on how many listings or hosts are in Canada, according to a spokesperson.

William Murray, an associate professor at the University of Guelph's School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management, said the move by Airbnb was inevitable. Airbnb isn't a mom and pop (operation). These are not predominantly independent people renting a room in their house anymore, Murray said, referencing a 2019 McGill University study on short-term rentals in Canada that said nearly 50 per cent of all Airbnb revenue was generated by commercial operators who manage multiple listings.

New Airbnb Fees And Rules Aim For Transparency

Along with limiting household chores, the updated rules state fees must be included in the price at the time of booking and hosts cannot restrict access to any feature that's advertised as part of the listing. The guidelines also say hosts are generally not allowed to impose fines or other penalties on guests. The company said hosts can post up to seven standard house rules.

It says reasonable requests include asking guests to place used dishes in the sink or gather up used towels. Airbnb still says guests should treat any property like it's their own and avoid making a huge mess that requires a deep clean or creates damage beyond normal wear and tear. Hosts can also still review guests on cleanliness, as well as following house rules and communication.

Airbnb did not make anyone available for an interview, but said in a statement that house rules can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage. We've redesigned them to make them easier to discover and clearer to set, alongside a new policy that keeps additional rules reasonable, with no surprises, the statement said.

Many Airbnb guests will still likely clean up - Murray notes they may feel there's a real person behind the place, and a personal connection to those people in the space. Whereas they may take more liberties while renting from a company or a brand, such as a hotel, he said.

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Guests Expect Hotel Service At Rising Airbnb Prices

The challenge with Airbnbs and other short-term rental companies, Murray said, is they're becoming more corporate with spaces that guests know are not, and never have been, the real homes of real people. Cleaning upon checking out - on top of paying a cleaning fee - had become a contentious topic among guests. As Airbnb's prices began to resemble hotel rates, Smith said he understands why people wouldn't want to do tasks at the end of their stays.

I have no problem cleaning and doing some stuff if I'm getting it for half price, Smith said. However, if I'm paying the full price of a hotel, I want hotel level services. It also could put a damper on a vacation if guests were required to spend their final hours cleaning. Christina Grivas has used Airbnb as a guest and host for years.

She said she understands the new cleaning rules from both sides, but expressed some concerns as someone who rents her property for long-term stays. It's seemingly a small thing, but if you actually have quality dishware, quality appliances in your kitchen, and people don't take care of them, you're left with those costs, said Grivas, who has a cleaner come to her property regularly to make sure it's being maintained.

If you have to replace a KitchenAid mixer, china on a regular basis or people aren't clean, then it falls on you. And it does increase your costs. But I do understand the convenience, also as a guest, where you just want to check out because you have paid for this fee that should include your cleaning, she said. I get that it's not black and white.

Airbnb said on its website that it does offer a protection program for hosts that they say will cover certain damages a guest causes to your home or belongings if a guest doesn't pay for it. When Airbnb began in 2008, it was seen as decentralizing travel. Murray suggested Airbnb implementing a more standard set of rules ushers in a new phase for the company.

We were building the landing gear as the plane was in mid-flight and that's still happening, Murray said. So we're seeing a maturing of Airbnb into their next iteration and they're telling their operators, No, you have to follow a set of rules and you do need to comply.