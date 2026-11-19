Airbnb will no longer let hosts ask guests to strip beds, take out trash or wash dishes, and all fees must be shown upfront. The policy change aims to standardize stays and match hotel expectations.

Airbnb is tightening its house rules to stop hosts from asking guests to perform significant checkout chores and to require that all fees be included in the price shown at booking.

Airbnb bans significant checkout chores

The company announced the changes as part of a broader effort to make its listings more transparent and less confusing for travelers. The new policy covers house rules and transparency around fees, and it explicitly bars tasks that require significant effort or time or would typically be performed by a cleaner. Under the updated guidelines, hosts cannot ask guests to strip the bed, take trash off-site or clean and put away dishes.

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Airbnb says reasonable requests are still allowed, such as asking guests to place used dishes in the sink or gather up used towels. Hosts are generally not allowed to impose fines or other penalties on guests, and they cannot restrict access to any feature that is advertised as part of the listing. The rule change comes after cleaning upon checkout, on top of paying a cleaning fee, became a contentious topic among guests.

As Airbnb prices began to resemble hotel rates, some travelers questioned why they were still expected to do chores in their final hours. Wayne Smith, the hospitality and tourism research director at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the company is trying to remove the opaqueness around what guests pay before they arrive. He called that approach good business.

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Smith said he understands why people would not want to do tasks at the end of their stays when prices look like hotel rates. I have no problem cleaning and doing some stuff if I am getting it for half price, Smith said.

Fees must be included in booking price

However, if I am paying the full price of a hotel, I want hotel level services. The new rules also say fees must be included in the price at the time of booking, a change Airbnb says will reduce surprises. James Lamont, who rents out an Airbnb property in Prince Edward County, said he would typically ask guests to start the dishwasher or begin a load of laundry before they left.

He said the changes will not impact how he rents out his property or his willingness to list it on Airbnb. The only reason why we would ask for it is because often, if it is same day turnover, it gives our cleaning team a head start on doing laundry, which tends to take the longest to do if you are flipping it over in one day, he said.

At the end of the day, the responsibility and the upkeep of the property is the owner's and quite frankly, should not be put on guests. Christina Grivas has used Airbnb as a guest and host for years. She said she understands the new cleaning rules from both sides but expressed concerns as someone who rents her property for long-term stays.

It is seemingly a small thing, but if you actually have quality dishware, quality appliances in your kitchen, and people do not take care of them, you are left with those costs, said Grivas, who has a cleaner come to her property regularly to make sure it is being maintained. If you have to replace a KitchenAid mixer, china on a regular basis or people are not clean, then it falls on you. And it does increase your costs.

Corporate nature of Airbnb rentals increases

But I do understand the convenience, also as a guest, where you just want to check out because you have paid for this fee that should include your cleaning, she said. I get that it is not black and white. William Murray, an associate professor at the University of Guelph's School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management, said Airbnb is no longer a mom and pop operation.

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These are not predominantly independent people renting a room in their house anymore, Murray said, referencing a 2019 McGill University study on short-term rentals in Canada that said nearly 50 per cent of all Airbnb revenue was generated by commercial operators who manage multiple listings. The challenge with Airbnbs and other short-term rental companies, Murray said, is they are becoming more corporate with spaces that guests know are not, and never have been, the real homes of real people.

Still, many Airbnb guests will likely clean up because they may feel a personal connection to the host. Airbnb did not make anyone available for an interview, but said in a statement that house rules can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage. We have redesigned them to make them easier to discover and clearer to set, alongside a new policy that keeps additional rules reasonable, with no surprises, the statement said.

The company also says guests should treat any property like it is their own and avoid making a huge mess that requires a deep clean or creates damage beyond normal wear and tear. Hosts can still review guests on cleanliness, as well as following house rules and communication.

Standard rules mark company maturation

Airbnb said on its website that it offers a protection program for hosts that covers certain damages a guest causes to your home or belongings if a guest does not pay for it. According to Statistics Canada, in 2023 there were more than 355,000 short-term rental listings, which are generally defined as full or partial units available for rent via online platforms for up to 28 days.

Airbnb does not publicly share information on how many listings or hosts are in Canada, according to a spokesperson. Murray suggested Airbnb implementing a more standard set of rules ushers in a new phase for the company. We were building the landing gear as the plane was in mid-flight and that is still happening, Murray said.

So we are seeing a maturing of Airbnb into their next iteration and they are telling their operators, No, you have to follow a set of rules and you do need to include labour in your rates.