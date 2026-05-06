AirAsia Secures Landmark Order of 150 Airbus A220 Jets in Historic Boost for Quebec Aviation

In a multibillion-dollar agreement, Airbus Canada will supply AirAsia with 150 A220 aircraft, strengthening ties between Canada and Southeast Asia while challenging production hurdles in Mirabel.

The aviation landscape in Quebec has reached a monumental milestone following the announcement of a massive agreement between Airbus Canada and the Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia.

This deal involves the supply of 150 Canadian-made A220 narrow-body jets, representing a multibillion-dollar victory for the aerospace industry located in Mirabel, just north of Montreal. This order stands as the largest single firm commitment for the A220 in the entire history of the manufacturer. The A220 program, which was originally the Bombardier C Series before Airbus acquired a majority stake in 2018 and rebranded the fleet, has now solidified its position as a critical asset for global aviation.

Lars Wagner, the head of the commercial aircraft division at Airbus, emphasized that this agreement highlights the indispensable role Quebec plays as a premier hub for the global aerospace sector. The political implications of the deal were underscored by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who attended the announcement ceremony on Wednesday. Carney presented the agreement as a prime example of the strategic advantages gained by diversifying international trade partnerships beyond the traditional reliance on the United States.

He noted that the partnership deepens the economic and diplomatic links between Canada and various Southeast Asian nations. Recalling his previous discussions with AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes in Kuala Lumpur last autumn, Carney spoke about a shared vision for fostering resilience and growth. He expressed the belief that countries choosing to build and invest in their workforce during times of global crisis are the ones that will lead the way forward.

By choosing the Mirabel facility, Carney argued that AirAsia is investing in the highest quality of Canadian craftsmanship at a pivotal moment for the industry. However, the celebratory mood is tempered by ongoing operational difficulties at the Montreal-area production facility. For several years, Airbus has struggled to maintain a consistent production cadence, often failing to exceed an average of seven jets per month. This figure is approximately half of the output required for the program to reach its break-even point.

The manufacturer has attributed these shortcomings to a variety of systemic supply chain failures, specifically citing critical shortages in essential components such as engines and wings. John Gradek, an expert in aviation management at McGill University, voiced skepticism regarding whether the A220 can be produced at a rate that ensures long-term profitability for the company, despite the high-profile praise from government officials. Despite these production concerns, the scale of the order remains an impressive feat of market confidence.

Geraint Harvey, a professor at Western University, described the news as a significant win for both the federal government and the workforce in Quebec. He pointed out that an order of 150 aircraft is exceptionally rare in the current economic climate, especially given the geopolitical instability in the Middle East and the resulting volatility in jet fuel prices. While many other commercial airlines are currently scaling back their flight schedules to mitigate risks, AirAsia is taking a bold expansionary path.

This decision signals a strong belief in the efficiency and versatility of the A220, suggesting that the aircraft's lower operating costs may outweigh the risks associated with current global economic uncertainty. This historic deal not only promises job security for thousands of workers in Mirabel but also positions Canada as a central player in the evolving needs of the Asian aviation market





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airbus A220 Airasia Quebec Economy Aerospace Manufacturing International Trade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evacuations planned as suspected hantavirus outbreak traps 150, including 4 Canadians, on cruise shipMedics were working on Monday to evacuate two people with symptoms of the deadly hantavirus ‌after a suspected outbreak on a luxury cruise ship held off West Africa that was carrying mostly British, American and Spanish passengers, along with four Canadians, officials said.

Read more »

Inside the cruise ship at the centre of the hantavirus outbreakThe nearly 150 people aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Cape Verde have been mostly confined to their cabins, according to footage obtained by The Associated Press, after three passengers died and at least four others were left ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak.

Read more »

Airbus to announce multibillion-dollar A220 order from AirAsiaAirbus is set to reveal a major order for up to 150 A220 aircraft from AirAsia, solidifying Quebec's role as a global aerospace hub. The deal, expected to be announced with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, underscores Canada's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with the government's export strategy, particularly in Asia.

Read more »

Airbus secures 150-plane order with AirAsia in boon for Quebec aviationAirbus Canada says it will supply AirAsia with a massive order of 150 of its Canadian-made A220 jets in a multibillion-dollar coup for Quebec’s aviation industry.

Read more »

Airbus secures 150-plane order with AirAsia in boon for Quebec aviationAirbus Canada says it will supply AirAsia with a massive order of 150 of its Canadian-made A220 jets in a multibillion-dollar coup for Quebec’s aviation industry.

Read more »

Airbus secures 150-plane order with AirAsia in boon for Quebec aviationMIRABEL — Airbus Canada says it will supply AirAsia with a massive order of 150 of its Canadian-made A220 jets in a multibillion-dollar coup for Quebec’s aviation industry.

Read more »