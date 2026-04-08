Air Transat and Global Airlines Face Jet Fuel Price Surge Amidst Geopolitical Volatility

Airlines, including Air Transat, are dealing with the impact of soaring jet fuel prices due to geopolitical instability. Increased surcharges and adjustments to flight schedules are being implemented to offset rising costs and maintain reliable service. The situation is further complicated by the conflict in the Middle East and its effects on fuel supply chains.

Air Transat , like other airlines globally, is grappling with escalating jet fuel prices, a consequence of geopolitical instability and constraints in refining capacity. The airline has implemented surcharges on flights to and from Europe to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel costs.

While oil prices experienced a temporary dip on Wednesday, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) anticipates that elevated jet fuel prices will continue to exert pressure on the airline industry. The situation is further complicated by the volatile geopolitical landscape, specifically the conflict in the Middle East and its effects on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global crude oil and jet fuel transport. The recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran offered a glimmer of hope for easing supply chain disruptions, however, this optimism was short-lived as further reports showed uncertainty with the potential closure of the strait again. This uncertainty fuels concerns about the potential shortage of jet fuel. Refineries outside the region are expected to take time to adjust and increase supply which can further influence the impact on the airline industry.\The price of jet fuel has more than doubled, triggering a wave of responses from airlines worldwide, including fare increases, baggage fee adjustments, and surcharges. Air Transat's spokesperson, Alex-Anne Carrier, stated that these measures are designed to offset increased operating costs while ensuring reliable service. However, the speed and magnitude of fuel price increases are proving challenging for airlines to fully recover costs. Many airline tickets are purchased weeks or months in advance, and airlines have limited mechanisms to immediately adapt to fluctuating fuel costs. This situation could affect profit margins, even for airlines like Air Transat and others, that have hedging programs to mitigate fuel price volatility. Industry analysts, such as Rohit Kumar from Morningstar DBRS, note that while airlines may pass on some cost increases through higher fares and fees, the full impact of price increases may not be entirely recoverable. The price of Brent crude fell by about 13 per cent to less than US$95 a barrel, but they remain well above the US$65 level in February. Higher fares and adjustments to flight schedules may be necessary to compensate for rising fuel costs without significantly impacting passenger demand, according to industry experts.\Several airlines, including Delta, are adjusting their financial forecasts and capacity in response to the increased fuel costs. Delta anticipates paying significantly more per gallon for jet fuel in the coming months, nearly double last year's price. The air travel sector in the Middle East is showing signs of recovery, with cancellation rates improving from the early days of the conflict. Several airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Royal Jordanian Airlines, and Saudia Airlines, have resumed flights to Canada. Air Canada has extended flight suspensions to specific destinations. Despite the challenges, shares of Air Canada and Transat AT rose, along with other global airline stocks, indicating a cautious optimism about the industry's ability to navigate the situation. The industry's ability to weather these challenges hinges on factors such as the duration of geopolitical instability, the responsiveness of refineries, and the elasticity of passenger demand in the face of higher fares and surcharges





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