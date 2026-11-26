Nav Canada CEO Mark Cooper says the country still faces a shortage of about 170 air traffic controllers, but delays tied to the labour gap fell 85 per cent this past summer compared with mid-2025.

Nav Canada says Canada continues to face a shortage of air traffic controllers as the busy holiday travel season approaches, though delays linked to that labour gap have fallen sharply.

CEO Mark Cooper said the non-profit operator of Canada civil air navigation system remains about 170 controllers short of its target level. The organization has more than 2,100 controllers on staff, a figure slightly improved from a half-year earlier. Cooper stressed in an interview that the shortage is a global problem and one Nav Canada is working hard to address. Training is now at record levels, according to Cooper.

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He said some 400 controllers have been licensed since 2023, with new hires outpacing attrition in each of those years. Cooper also said the volume of delays attributable to air traffic fell 85 per cent this past summer compared with mid-2025. That drop marks a significant improvement even as the staffing gap persists. Aviation expert John Gradek has explained what the situation in Canada is like in comparison to the United States and what impact it is having.

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Nav Canada U.S. Cooperation Despite Tensions

His comments came as the two countries air systems face different pressures. Despite tensions between the Canadian and U.S. governments, a major drop in cross-border travel and serious strains on the American air traffic control system, Cooper said co-operation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is the strongest it has ever been. The U.S. system has faced its own well-documented strains. Cooper comments suggest coordination between the two countries continues even as political and travel patterns shift.

The holiday travel season is a key test for Nav Canada. With more than 2,100 controllers and about 170 positions still to fill, the organization is leaning on record training levels to close the gap. Cooper said the shortage is not unique to Canada. Air navigation service providers in many countries have struggled to recruit and retain enough controllers after the pandemic disrupted training and hiring.

Hiring Outpaces Attrition To Stabilize Staffing

Nav Canada has licensed about 400 controllers since 2023. The pace of hiring has exceeded the number of controllers leaving the organization each year, helping to stabilize staffing. The 85 per cent reduction in air-traffic-related delays this past summer compares with mid-2025 levels. That figure covers delays attributed to air traffic rather than weather or other factors.

The cross-border relationship remains important. Cooper described co-operation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration as the strongest it has ever been, even amid broader diplomatic friction and a major drop in cross-border travel. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press