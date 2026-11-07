Yemen airstrike near Sanaa kills 25, including women and children, Houthi health ministry says

An airstrike on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa has killed at least 25 people and wounded 30 others, mostly women and children, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry. The attack is part of escalating fighting in Yemen's civil war.

An airstrike has killed at least 25 people near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, according to a Houthi health ministry spokesman. The strike hit the village of al-Shariya, about 15 kilometres northeast of Sanaa, in Houthi-ruled territory.

Civilian Toll Rises in Airstrike

Anees Alasbahi, the ministry spokesman, said the attack killed at least 25 people and wounded 30 others. Most of the casualties were women and children. Alasbahi initially told The Associated Press that 22 people had been killed. He later told Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV that the toll had risen to at least 25.

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He said civilians were still buried under the rubble of houses hit in the strikes. He also said subsequent strikes targeted emergency workers as they tried to pull survivors from the wreckage. The AP could not independently verify the claims. Saudi Arabia's Information Ministry did not immediately reply to an AP request for comment.

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The Saudi-led coalition has said it has been carrying out airstrikes in Houthi-held territory, targeting the rebels' military infrastructure. Alasbahi told the AP that Saudi Arabia carried out the strikes. Footage from Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV showed the aftermath of Saturday's strikes. Staff were seen carrying the limp bodies of multiple young children out of ambulances at a local hospital.

One little girl's head had been cleaved open. Other children lay on stretchers, bloodied and bandaged as staff tended to them. The image was taken from video released by Al-Masirah TV on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, and shows an injured man lying amid rubble following what the channel described as an airstrike by Saudi-backed government forces on a town near Sanaa.

Footage from the farming village showed the rubble of destroyed houses and dust filling the air as people hid in nearby agricultural fields. One wounded man covered in dust and wearing a first responder's orange vest was helped out of an ambulance. The toll reflects the rapid worsening of Yemen's civil war, where a yearslong truce fell apart over the summer.

Escalation Threatens Yemen Truce

Fighting has escalated between the Iranian-backed Houthis, who control Sanaa and the north and west, and their Saudi-backed opponents based in the south and east. On Friday, an airstrike in a market in southern Yemen killed at least 30 people, according to Houthi officials. The Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed military each blamed the other for that strike.

The renewal of fighting has raised fears that Yemen will be dragged back into the horrors of a civil war that has dragged on for more than a decade and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. The war began when the Houthis stormed out of the north in 2014 and seized the capital, driving out the internationally recognized government.

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Saudi Arabia assembled a coalition backing the government, waging a yearslong campaign of air bombardment that brought it international condemnation over civilian deaths. The war has killed at least 150,000 people, according to the U.N. , along with widespread deaths from hunger and disease outbreaks. The lines of control in the country changed little for years, and a truce was reached in 2022.

The relative quiet, however, collapsed over the summer when the Houthis launched new offensives in response, they said, to Saudi Arabia's continued blockade of their territory. The rebels made a lightning advance capturing much of Yemen's Red Sea coast and strategic islands in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. At the same time, they have stepped up strikes on Saudi Arabia, targeting oil and military infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea.

Taiz Siege Worsens Humanitarian Crisis

The heaviest ground fighting has centered around Taiz, a strategic, government-held southern city that the Houthis have now encircled, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation among civilians. Residents are struggling to secure drinking water and food supplies as the Houthis restrict movement into the city. The latest airstrike near Sanaa is the most recent example of the escalating violence. The Houthi health ministry spokesman said rescue efforts were ongoing, with civilians still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The strikes on emergency workers complicated those efforts. The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the specific incident. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Yemen's humanitarian crisis is worsening as fighting intensifies.