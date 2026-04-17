Air New Zealand Launches Revolutionary Sleep Pods for Economy Class Travelers on Long-Haul Flights

Air New Zealand is introducing Skynest sleep pods, the first lie-flat beds for budget air travelers, on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. These four-hour booking sessions aim to alleviate the discomfort of extremely long flights, such as the Auckland to New York route.

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In a groundbreaking move for budget air travel, Air New Zealand is set to revolutionize long-haul flights by offering passengers in economy and premium economy class the opportunity to book four-hour sleep pod sessions. These innovative Skynest sleep pods, featuring lie-flat beds, will be available on the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, servicing the exceptionally long Auckland to New York route. This route is notorious for its marathon 16 to 18-hour duration, leaving economy passengers in an upright position for the entirety of the journey. Beginning in November, travelers will have the option to reserve a four-hour slot in these curtained pods for an additional cost of 495 New Zealand dollars (approximately $291) on top of their standard economy ticket. The Skynest features six pods arranged in a triple-bunk configuration, strategically placed between cabins. Due to the close proximity of passengers within the pods, Air New Zealand has introduced a set of etiquette guidelines to ensure a comfortable experience for all. The airline's website clearly states, “solo snoozes only please, no musical nests or tag-teaming,” emphasizing the individual nature of the booking. For those concerned about hygiene, Air New Zealand assures passengers that all bedding, including pillows, blankets, and sheets, is refreshed between each four-hour nap session. To maintain cleanliness and comfort, passengers are required to wear specially provided socks when entering the pod and must fasten their seatbelts over their blankets. The use of strong perfumes or "potions" is also prohibited to prevent discomfort to fellow travelers. Upon completion of their four-hour rest, passengers will be gently woken by a subtle change in cabin lighting or, if necessary, by a flight attendant. Each berth is approximately 80 inches (203 cm) long, similar to a standard bed. However, the pods do not offer headroom for sitting up, and access requires a degree of flexibility, involving bending, kneeling, crawling, or climbing into the space. The width of the bunks is 25 inches (64 cm) at shoulder height, tapering to 16 inches (41 cm) at the foot of the bed. While lie-flat seats or beds are not a new concept for first and business class passengers, Air New Zealand is positioning its Skynest offering as a world-first for economy travelers. This initiative by New Zealand's national carrier is part of a broader trend among airlines to introduce new revenue streams through upgrades and add-on services for economy passengers. Development of these economy beds was initially announced by Air New Zealand in 2020. The airline has faced economic headwinds recently, including the suspension of its earnings outlook in March due to fuel price volatility and the potential for further route adjustments, partly influenced by ongoing geopolitical events such as the conflict in the Middle East. Despite these challenges, the introduction of the Skynest aims to significantly improve the travel experience on one of the world's longest flights, offering much-needed rest for economy passengers. The airline also anticipates the possibility of snoring and has confirmed that earplugs will be provided to mitigate any disturbance. By signing up, you agree to receive personalized marketing communications from us and our advertising partners, and to our terms of service





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