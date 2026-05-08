Air India cuts flight schedule amid soaring jet fuel prices

Air India has cut flight volumes for April and May, with plans for more schedule trims in June and July. Its round-trip flights scheduled between Toronto and Delhi fell to 31 in May versus 48 in March, a 35 per cent decrease. The carrier is cutting flights due to the cost of fuel, including to Canada.

Air India has slashed its flight schedule due to soaring jet fuel prices , affecting Canadian residents hoping to visit the subcontinent. The airline has cut flight volumes for April and May and plans for more schedule trims in June and July.

The number of round-trip Air India flights scheduled between Toronto and Delhi dropped to 31 in May versus 48 in March, a 35 per cent decrease, according to aviation data tracker Cirium. Airlines across the world are grappling with soaring fuel costs, prompting cuts, hikes in prices, and grounding planes





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Air India Flight Schedule Jet Fuel Prices Flight Volumes Toronto And Delhi Aviation Data Tracker Cirium Airline Costs Customer Demand Higher Airfares Fuel Surcharges India Indian Residents Seasonal Service

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