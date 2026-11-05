Air Cadets supervisor Kenneth Kunkel unable to walk after Hamilton mall assault during poppy campaign

Kenneth Kunkel, a Canadian Armed Forces member and Royal Canadian Air Cadets commanding officer, was assaulted at The Centre on Barton in Hamilton during a poppy distribution. He remains unable to walk after spinal surgery, and a 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman face charges.

Kenneth Kunkel, a Canadian Armed Forces member and commanding officer of 826 Gryphon Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, remains unable to walk and faces an uncertain long-term recovery after an assault at a Hamilton mall during a poppy campaign.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at The Centre on Barton near Barton Street and Kenilworth Avenue, according to police. Police have said two youths approached Air Cadets members in front of a restaurant and blew a loud air horn into their ears. Kunkel, who was supervising the cadets, followed the suspects into the restaurant and confronted them. He was allegedly assaulted by a woman who was not involved in the initial altercation.

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Charges Laid After Mall Assault

A male youth then allegedly struck him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Police later charged a 12-year-old boy with assault and a 48-year-old woman with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. A family spokesperson identified the victim as Kenneth Kunkel and said he is a commanding officer of 826 Gryphon Squadron. Police have described his injuries as serious and life-altering.

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Kunkel underwent spinal surgery on Sunday and is receiving specialist care and mobility rehabilitation, according to a statement from his family provided to CTV News. His son, Christopher Kunkel, said the family understands his father intervened to protect his cadets and de-escalate the situation. Christopher Kunkel alleged that the 48-year-old woman charged in the incident attacked his father in such a way that it impacted his spine and caused his legs to buckle and immediately lose function.

He said the 12-year-old charged in the incident then repeatedly punched his father while he was on the ground. The allegations have not yet been tested in court. The family said the cadets were giving their time to honour veterans and help their community. They deserved to be safe, and so did the person responsible for their wellbeing, Christopher Kunkel wrote.

Family Calls for Youth Violence Action

The family also said the involvement of a child in violence this serious demands attention. We need to confront youth violence and take the safety of cadets and community volunteers seriously, Christopher Kunkel wrote.

Christopher Kunkel described the impact on the family, saying that after an unforgettable Halloween evening where Captain Kenneth Kunkel walked his four grandchildren around the neighbourhood to visit friends and neighbours, the family is decimated by the senseless attack that may have forever robbed four kids of their grandfather's playful, loving tendencies. The assault has drawn widespread condemnation. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on social media earlier this week that no child should fear violence while selling a poppy.

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No Canadian should be brutalized for standing up for them, he said. Those responsible for this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of the law, Poilievre said. Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Ned Kuruc also addressed the incident in the House of Commons this week, noting that he was absolutely disgusted by the allegations. To see a CAF member attacked while volunteering his time to support our veterans is heartbreaking and completely unacceptable, he said.

Poppy Campaign Safety Under Scrutiny

The poppy campaign is an annual tradition to honour veterans and support remembrance efforts. The assault has raised concerns about the safety of volunteers and young people participating in public community events. The Royal Canadian Air Cadets is a national youth program supported by the Canadian Armed Forces. Kunkel's role as commanding officer of 826 Gryphon Squadron involved overseeing cadets during community activities, including the poppy distribution.

Kunkel's family said his prognosis remains uncertain as he continues rehabilitation. They have asked for privacy as he focuses on his recovery. No further details on his condition have been released. The investigation continues as the victim faces a long recovery.

The three suspects charged include the 12-year-old boy and the 48-year-old woman.