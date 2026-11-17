Ken Kunkel, a Canadian Forces member and Air Cadets supervisor, says he is paralyzed from the waist down after an alleged assault at a Hamilton mall on Nov. 1. Two suspects, including a 12-year-old boy, face charges.

A Canadian Forces member and Air Cadets supervisor who was allegedly assaulted while overseeing a poppy campaign at a Hamilton mall says he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Ken Kunkel shared his condition in a statement posted to social media last week by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Ned Kuruc. The incident occurred on Nov. 1 at The Centre on Barton. Kunkel remains in hospital and says he faces many months of rehabilitation therapy. He described dealing with continual pain managed through medication.

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The doctors cannot give me a future prognosis at this point in time, he said. According to the doctors, I will require many months of rehabilitation therapy. Despite his injuries, Kunkel said he remains hopeful and positive. He credited an outpouring of love and support from Canadians for inspiring him.

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Police Identify Suspects

Kuruc said he was asked to share the message after speaking with Kunkel by phone. Kunkel was very emotional and in tears on the phone, Kuruc said, not from pain of his injuries but from all the love he and his family are receiving from Canadians. Police have previously said that Kunkel followed two youths into a restaurant after one of them allegedly blew a loud air horn into the ears of one of his cadets.

Inside the restaurant, police say Kunkel was assaulted by a woman who was not involved in the initial altercation. A 12-year-old boy then allegedly struck Kunkel multiple times before fleeing the scene. A 12-year-old boy was charged with assault following the incident. A 48-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault.

The charges against the suspects have not been tested in court. In his statement, Kunkel said he had approached the youth and told him that he assaulted one of my cadets and that we need to go to the front of the restaurant and contact police. Kunkel said that while his attention was focused on the male, a woman blindsided him, forcefully slamming his body into a concrete pillar. My spine took all of the impact directly, he said.

Political Reaction To Assault

The instant this happened, I immediately lost the use of my legs. My legs buckled beneath me and I collapsed. The alleged assault has made national headlines, coming just weeks before Remembrance Day. Last Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested that what is alleged amounts to the most disgusting thing you could ever do.

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I hope the parents are listening. You should give your kids a little ass whooping in the woodshed as far as I am concerned, Ford said at the time. A kid beating up cadets that are trying to serve our country? It is the most disgusting thing you could ever do.

Officials Respond To Incident

Kunkel is a Canadian Armed Forces member and was supervising air cadets during the poppy campaign at the time of the assault. The incident has drawn widespread attention and sparked reactions from public officials. Kuruc shared the statement to provide an update on Kunkel's condition and the support he has received. The case remains before the courts.

The 12-year-old and the 48-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Kunkel continues to recover in hospital with an uncertain prognosis. He expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from Canadians as he begins what doctors say will be a long rehabilitation process.