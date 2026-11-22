A drone strike set the Russian cargo ship Sparta II on fire in the Gulf of Finland, prompting an air alert in Kaliningrad as Finland worked to extinguish the blaze. Lithuania rejected claims of involvement.

A drone strike set a Russian cargo ship on fire in the Gulf of Finland, prompting an air alert in Kaliningrad and a denial from Lithuania, officials said Sunday.

The ship, Sparta II, was bound for Kaliningrad, a key base for Russia's Baltic Fleet, when it was struck late Saturday. Finnish emergency services worked through Sunday morning to extinguish the blaze. The Sparta II drifted into Finland's territorial waters after the attack, the Finnish Border Guard said. A Border Guard representative told Finnish broadcaster Yle that the crew had been transferred to a Russian rescue ship.

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Russian Governor Details Air Alert Trigger

Once the fire is extinguished, the vessel would be moved out of Finland's waters, the official said. The contents of the ship's cargo remain unknown. The air alert in Kaliningrad came hours after the strike. Alexei Bezprozvannykh, the region's governor, said a suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania triggered the alert in the Nemansky district near the Lithuanian border.

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That district is about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northeast of Baltiysk, where much of Russia's Baltic Fleet is stationed. On Russian Telegram channels, posts by users saying they were Baltiysk residents described air defenses working during the night. They featured photos and videos of bright streaks against the night sky, with crackling sounds heard in the background.

Kaliningrad authorities on Sunday denounced as fake one photo, supposedly from Baltiysk, that showed clouds of smoke rising into the night sky, while an orange haze glowed on the horizon. They told Russian state media the photo had nothing to do with the region. Photos and video posted online show drone activity around Baltiysk, but The Associated Press could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

Lithuania Denies Involvement in Drone Strike

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys wrote on X that Lithuania categorically rejects false claims regarding the country's involvement in a drone attack against the region. The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case, Budrys said. Lithuania's authorities also said they had not recorded any drones or similar objects flying through the country's airspace the previous night.

Both Finland and Russia have suggested that the drones that struck the ship were Ukrainian. As of Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials had not provided any comment. The incident is part of the broader Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year. It followed a pattern of drone attacks on Russian vessels in the Baltic and Black Sea regions.

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Ukraine Accused of Targeting Russian Vessel

Finland, which joined NATO in 2023, has increased surveillance of its waters and airspace since the invasion of Ukraine. The Border Guard said it was monitoring the situation. The ship's destination, Kaliningrad, is a Russian exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland. It hosts the Baltic Fleet's headquarters and several military installations.

Russia has not commented on the cause of the fire or the air alert. The Kremlin often accuses Ukraine of conducting cross-border attacks, while Kyiv typically does not claim responsibility for operations on Russian territory. In this photo released by the Finnish Border Guard, two ships try to extinguish a fire in the Russian cargo ship Sparta II after a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (Finnish Border Guard/Lehtikuva via AP)