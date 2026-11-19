New TTC Board Chair Paul Ainslie says allegations about CEO Mandeep Lali and sole-source contracts are very concerning and will be reviewed by the board. The appointment came as Mayor Olivia Chow shuffled her city hall leadership team.

Paul Ainslie has been appointed as the new chair of the Toronto Transit Commission board and says he will follow up on recent questions about the commission's leadership and spending.

Ainslie told reporters at Toronto City Hall on Thursday that the allegations are very concerning to him. The appointment came as Mayor Olivia Chow shuffled her leadership team at city hall. Melissa Duggan reported on who Chow tapped for key positions. Ainslie said money is tight and the TTC must do the best with what it has.

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Ainslie Addresses TTC Contract Allegations

He said that when he reads about unsolicited contracts, it is very concerning to him. He added that it is something he will make sure the board looks into. Toronto Today, citing sources, alleged that an external investigation was launched this fall after TTC CEO Mandeep Lali was accused of speaking to subordinates in insulting and demeaning ways.

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The outlet also reported, citing sources, that Lali handed a number of expensive sole-source contracts to a consultant who is a former colleague from the UK. Ainslie said he wants the allegations to be followed up by the board. He noted he was on the panel that hired Lali in 2025 and said Lali has done some good work at the TTC since.

Ainslie said the latest allegations are something the board will work to find out about and deal with. He said Lali has helped lift morale at the TTC and has worked well with the board since he was hired. Ainslie said he wants to continue to work with him. Ainslie noted the city subsidizes the TTC to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars a year.

TTC Faces Fare Freeze Financial Challenges

He said residents want value for their fare dollars. He acknowledged there will be other problems to deal with at the TTC as well, including paying for another fare freeze. He said the TTC will have to find a way to afford it and noted the mayor made that obligation during her election campaign. Coun.

Josh Matlow, who was not reappointed to the TTC board by Chow, said he accepts the decision. He speculated it may have been because he was vocal in pointing out problems, such as expensive and inadequate substitutes for platform-edge doors at TMU Station. Matlow said the decision has not been explained to him by the mayor's office, but he accepts it. In a related development, Chow shook up city hall leadership and tapped a former Liberal MP for housing.