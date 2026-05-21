Aidie Creek Gardens in Northern Ontario: A Timeless Garden Center Specializing in the Harsh Northern Climate

A beautifully written article about a garden center in Northern Ontario that has been cultivating fresh produce and flowers for over 60 years and growing in size and diversity, with the help of three generations of the Warner family.

Even after the heavy April snowfall, pre-season prep is in full swing at Aidie Creek Gardens near Englehart in the Temiskaming District, just as it has been for almost 60 years.

For owners Charlie Warner and his son Jeff Warner, cultivating a successful garden center in the harsh northern climate has meant specializing in plants that are perfect for the region, including trees, shrubs, vegetables, edible fruit plants, and flowers that thrive in Northern Ontario. It’s also meant carefully managing their production and sales to fit the local market, and making smart choices like adding to their pick-your-own strawberries acreage, extending the growing season with heated greenhouses, and diversifying their business model with the Fall Fun Days pumpkin festival.

"Not too many people live around here, so the market is limited," Charlie Warner told Northern Ontario Business. "You can only sell so many bedding plants and strawberries, so you have to spread your business around. " The business slowly sprouted from a five-acre pick-your-own strawberry and vegetable patch planted by Charlie in 1968, after his father purchased the Aidie Creek property. "It was an abandoned property in the bush, very cheap – almost free," Charlie said.

"The buildings were dilapidated and had fallen down, so I was starting from scratch. " Charlies father left the managing of the property to Charlie within a year. Hed always wanted to start his own farm after growing up on a farm in the Niagara region, and had received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from McGill.

Previously, he taught at the New Liskeard College of Agricultural Technology before it transitioned to the University of Guelphs Ontario Crops Research Centre. The first greenhouse was built in 1972 with 11 more gradually added as the business shifted to prioritize greenhouse plants. In 1982, the final eight greenhouses were built after Charlie received a grant from the Ministry of Natural Resources to grow reforestation seedlings. Aidie Creek grew two million seedlings annually from the 1980s until 2019.

Aidie Creek now features 19 greenhouses, 15 acres of pick-your-own strawberries with 10 acres in rotation at one time, four acres of corn used to make a corn maze for the Fall Fun Days, and a four-acre pumpkin patch that grows thousands of pumpkins to sell each fall. Now in his 80s, Charlie is still deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the business, taking care of some gardening and the office work while Jeff looks after the greenhouses and fields.

" is sort of more the brains, and I do the work," laughed Jeff. "I look after more of the outside, day-to-day stuff and he tells me what Im doing. " "I often say Jeff does the hard work, and I pick and choose," said Charlie, using an apt play on words for a pick-your-own strawberries business. Jeff grew up at Aidie Creek and has been working there since his teens.

After going to school for audio-visual multimedia, and a brief stint working out west, he returned home to learn the ins and outs of growing plants, and hasn left since. The third generation is starting to work at Aidie Creek with Jeffs daughter having her first steady job at the business this season, with a chance of taking over one day.

The Fall Fun Days, started back in 2017, is a month-long pumpkin festival that runs from Sept. 3 to Oct. 26. It features a corn maze, apple sling shots, a straw-bale jungle gym, the Aidie Creek Ninja Warrior obstacle course, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, and a campfire, drawing regular visitors from all over Northern Ontario. Customers can choose from an impressive array of pumpkin varieties, gourds, decorative corn stalks, and straw bales.

They sometimes feature photo ops with Aidie Creeks famous yearly giant pumpkin, fit for Cinderellas carriage or Peter Pumpkin Eaters wife. Growing giant pumpkins was his hobby before he started growing regular-sized ones. He won first prize in 2024 with a 1,966.5-pounder, breaking the record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in Ontario.

Amidst the successes, over the years Aidie Creek has faced many of the same difficulties other northern growers face, including the short season, difficulties finding workers, and, of course, the weather





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Garden Center Northern Ontario Temperate Climate Pick-Your-Own Strawberries Hydrated Greenhouses Employees Shortage Weather Challenges Vegetables Fruit Plants Flowers Temporary Structures Giant Pumpkins Annual Pumpkin Festival Festival Pumpkin Raised Bed Gardens Pick-Your-Own Crops Pick Your Own Crops Northern Grower First Prize Largest Pumpkin Ever Grown

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