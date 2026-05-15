Aidie Creek Gardens: A Successful Northern Ontario Garden Centre Specializing in Local Climate Plants

Aidie Creek Gardens, owned by Charlie and Jeff Warner, has been cultivating a successful garden centre in the harsh northern climate for almost 60 years. They specialize in plants that are perfect for the region, including trees, shrubs, vegetables, edible fruit plants, and flowers that thrive in Northern Ontario.

Even after the heavy April snowfall, pre-season prep is in full swing at Aidie Creek Gardens near Englehart in the Temiskaming District, just as it has been for almost 60 years.

For owners Charlie Warner and his son Jeff Warner, cultivating a successful garden centre in the harsh northern climate has meant specializing in plants that are perfect for the region, including trees, shrubs, vegetables, edible fruit plants, and flowers that thrive in Northern Ontario. It’s also meant carefully managing their production and sales to fit the local market, and making smart choices like adding to their pick-your-own strawberries acreage, extending the growing season with heated greenhouses, and diversifying their business model with the Fall Fun Days pumpkin festival.

"Not too many people live around here, so the market is limited," Charlie Warner told Northern Ontario Business. "You can only sell so many bedding plants and strawberries, so you have to spread your business around.





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Northern Ontario Garden Centre Plants Climate Business Model

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