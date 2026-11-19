Police across Canada and the U.S. revealed the latest Bolo Program top 25 most wanted list, using AI-generated videos to show fugitives moving as they would in real life. Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, tops the list with a $250,000 reward.

Police agencies from across Canada and the United States have unveiled the newest list of the country's 25 most wanted fugitives, using artificial intelligence to create life-sized virtual models that move as they would in real life.

The AI-generated videos were projected onto a large screen at the Toronto Police College on Thursday morning, showing the fugitives crossing their hands and moving their heads while wearing casual shirts or hoodies and pants.

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"With the help of AI we bring our top 25 fugitives into this room, moving as they might if you saw them on the street, at the supermarket, at the airport or anywhere else," said Max Langlois, executive director of the Bolo Program. "If it feels uncomfortable that's the point. " The national Bolo Program, short for be on the lookout, encourages police and the public to help find the fugitives.

Satinderjeet Singh tops wanted list

It has been running since 2018 and is funded by a private foundation. Satinderjeet Singh, who is also known as Goldy Brar, topped this year's list. He is wanted by Winnipeg police on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in 2023. Police are offering $250,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

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Singh originally entered Canada on a student visa in 2017 and is now known to be a high-ranking member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, which Canada has designated a terrorist group. Kyle Douglas Prouse held the No. 2 spot on the list. He allegedly shot a security guard inside Fairview Mall in Toronto in April before fleeing the area. Police are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Prouse has ties to Toronto and Vancouver and is believed to be armed and dangerous. At Thursday's news conference, a statement from the security guard allegedly shot by Prouse was read. The man, whose identity remains anonymous, thanked police and the Bolo program while delivering a message directly to Prouse.

Victim delivers message to fugitive

"For the past seven months, you have had a police service looking for you. Now you have the Bolo program that means you have the whole country on the look out for you," he said.

"Wherever you go, wherever you sleep, wherever you hide... it's only a matter of time. Someone will spot you. Someone will turn in that tip. Someone will turn against you.

" Six of the top 25 most wanted fugitives have connections to Toronto, including Cody Rudifo, No. 3 on the list. Rudifo is wanted in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Christopher Gordon last month in the Lawrence Heights area of the city.

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Bolo program success rate statistics

"The Bolo Program has shown time and time again what happens when police and the public work together," Demkiw said. "Since 2018, 19 of the 28 Toronto cases featured by Bolo have ended in an arrest, including the case that held last year's No. 1 spot. " That case was Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, who topped the 2025 list after a fatal shooting outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre in downtown Toronto. Bolo's website lists him as arrested on March 5, 2026.

Gramajo was wanted in connection with the murder of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean on July 17, 2025. When last year's list came out in October 2025, Bolo said 42 of the 78 suspects it had featured since 2018 had been located, or roughly 54 per cent. It appears as though only six names from last year's list carried over to this year: Dylan Denis, Tamah McLean, Dellano Robertson-Berry, Gurkirat Singh, Yusuf Ali and Tommy Bernier-Thibault.

Several others are now marked as arrested on Bolo's site. Both police and Bolo say the program works, and many featured fugitives do get caught. But Bolo does not receive tips and it remains difficult to gauge how many arrests can be attributed to the campaign. Still, police believe the nationwide awareness it brings plays a role in their ability to apprehend fugitives.

Police warn public on approaching fugitives

Most of the names on the Bolo list are wanted for violent crimes ranging from murder to assault to weapons offences. Police services are already actively looking for them, but experts say the increase in awareness does help.

"It doesn't change the police direction," said Chris Lewis, former OPP commissioner and public safety analyst for CTV News. "They continue investigating and tracking down leads. But it offers potentially more communication across the country to make someone aware of it... or reminds people who might be aware of it but who have been reluctant to come forward," he said. Police say many of the 25 are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Rather, tips should be made directly to police departments, many of which have confidential tip lines. Police also warned that anyone knowingly helping one of the fugitives could be arrested and charged. The full list, with the AI-generated videos, is posted on the Bolo Program website.