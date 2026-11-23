Consumer brands are using AI pricing software to reduce holiday discounts and protect profit margins, according to AI firms and industry data. The shift could mean shallower Black Friday bargains for inflation-weary US shoppers.

Consumer brands are increasingly using artificial intelligence to set prices and reduce discounts, aiming to protect profit margins. The shift could mean shallower bargains for inflation-weary US shoppers this holiday season, starting with Black Friday.

The findings come from interviews with five firms that provide AI tools to brands and retailers. The change could add pressure on US consumers already grappling with inflation and tariff-fueled price hikes. Polls showed the rising cost of living under President Donald Trump was a top concern for voters in midterm elections. Those elections delivered the Democratic Party a sweeping majority in Congress.

Also read Away’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Taken Off — And You Don’t Want To Miss It

Brands Leverage AI to Reduce Discounts and Protect Margins

Brands from Gap to Under Armour are using AI tools to manage inventory, recommend retail prices and decide when and how steeply to discount products. Often, the tools conclude that companies can reduce discounts without dampening demand, the AI pricing firms told Reuters. Impact Analytics, a retail decision-making company that counts Gap as a client, says its software generally shows brands need fewer promotions, for less time, on fewer products. CEO Prashant Agrawal said that is the common result.

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A Gap spokesperson said the brand uses Impact Analytics to make more informed markdown decisions based on demand and inventory signals. AI pricing firm Kapnova advised a billion-dollar beauty brand to reduce this year's Black Friday discount on a skincare product to 30 per cent from an initially planned 40 per cent. CEO James Sun declined to name the client due to confidentiality.

As more companies understand their demand and model it in a more rigorous way, the consumer will see less discounts on Black Friday, Sun said. Holiday sales are set to rise 4.2 per cent versus 2025 to just over 1 trillion US dollars, National Retail Federation estimates show. That bump would be largely attributable to an inflation rate currently at 3.7 per cent.

Holiday Sales Rise, but Discounts May be More Targeted

The AI pricing firms' algorithms use machine learning to synthesize sales data, inventory levels, competitors' prices, weather and economic conditions to predict shifting demand in real time. The technology is not completely new, but it has become more sophisticated over the past two years at predicting demand for products at specific prices. Adoption is ramping up, experts and industry executives say.

Tools from AI software company First Insight, whose customers include Under Armour and value chain Family Dollar, recently suggested that one brand scale back a buy-one-get-one promotion from 50 per cent to 40 per cent off. Founder Greg Petro declined to name the client. Companies across the consumer spectrum are dabbling in AI, but few are openly discussing how they use it.

Under Armour and Family Dollar use First Insight to decide what to charge for a product and to estimate how price changes will affect sales, the retail technology company said. AI-driven planning platform Anaplan said LVMH-owned Tiffany, Dolce and Gabbana, and Kering's Yves Saint Laurent use its software for pricing. More than a dozen brands approached by Reuters, including Under Armour, Family Dollar, Tiffany, Dolce and Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

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AI Confidently Holds Nerve on Pricing, Humans Often Don't

While human managers may be tempted to slash prices to clear stale inventory or lure in new shoppers, AI software has the confidence to hold its nerve when a lesser discount will do the trick. That was said by Lindsay Fisher, co-founder of price optimization platform Sparkbox, which works with New Balance. New Balance did not respond to requests for comment. The effects can be subtle.

Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge who has built an AI pricing tool, said if done well, consumers will not realize it is happening. It is controversial, conceded Sun of Kapnova. Consumers go, We want those discounts, but retailers are getting smarter and smarter with AI. The technology is still emerging, and the full scale of its price impact is unknown.

Data Shows More Targeted, Slightly Smaller Discounts in Retail

But the limited available data and anecdotal evidence suggest discounts may be getting more targeted. In sportswear, the share of products discounted over the past year increased, but the average discount came down, data compiled by Centric Market Intelligence show. The average on-sale sports bra, for example, was discounted by 32 per cent, against 36 per cent the year before. Walmart has been using in-house machine-learning software to manage inventory since around 2019.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Ross Stores have used weather-forecasting AI tools to help plan inventory for at least two years. AI-powered pricing tools are growing more common, said Martin Crepy, global head of consumer at consultancy Simon-Kucher. A 2025 survey by the firm showed that a third of companies now use AI pricing for demand forecasting, and 28 per cent for real-time price optimization. Predictive algorithms typically stop short of pricing items differently for individual customers.

AI Pricing Tools Gain Traction but Avoid Controversial Personalization

That is a controversial practice that retailers like Walmart and Target have said they do not engage in, and which several states have taken steps to curb. But tools that allow retailers to quickly change prices, often called dynamic pricing, sit one layer removed from personalized pricing, according to former McKinsey consultant and e-commerce executive Sofia Serra.